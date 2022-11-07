FAIRMONT — For the second week in a row, Fairmont State University Community Arts presents a free musical event for the region.
The "Let There Be Music" choral concert is Friday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m. in the Wallman Hall Theater on the university campus.
"Let There Be Music" is a joint concert of The Fairmont State Collegiate Singers and the university's Community Choir. The choirs will perform separately and sing several selections together at the concert's end.
Music Professor John Morrison conducts the Fairmont State Collegiate Singers and Community Choir.
"Let There Be Music" will feature classical and contemporary music, including works by Copland, Forrest, Haydn, Manuel and Ginsberg. The Collegiate Singers will perform the Hebrew folk song "Hine Ma Tov," which means "behold how good and how pleasant, for brothers to dwell together" that is derived from the Book of Psalms 133. Bailey Phillips will join in on flute.
"This concert marks not only the final Fall semester concert of our very talented Collegiate Singers but also the first concert of the Community Choir, which has been on hiatus since the pandemic," Morrison said. "The choirs will be performing a varied program from energetic, upbeat selections to beautiful choral arrangements which show off the versatility and vocal abilities of our singers.
"The program includes some international works: Romanian and French Canadian, some musical theatre: selections from 'My Fair Lady' and some familiar holiday tunes. This concert celebrates the joy of coming together to make beautiful music. The final two combined numbers, 'Let There Be Music' and 'How Good!' are musical celebrations of what it means to be able to sing together."
Admission to "Let There Be Music" is free to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.