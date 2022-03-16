RACHEL — North Marion High School has $10,000 to spend and wants to know what projects are most important.
Tuesday evening, community members, parents and faculty gathered in North Marion’s library to give their input on projects they believe the school ought to allocate its $10,000 school improvement fund toward.
Heading the meeting was the school’s Local School Improvement Council, which is staffed by teachers, a parent and a student. Alongside the council was North Marion’s administrative team.
Guests were given a sheet with a list of facility needs and upgrades, which had a wide range of potential projects, including small things such as new flooring in a classroom, all the way up to the construction of a second gym.
Attendees were asked to rank the items from most important to least and add any additional suggestions to the list on their own.
One of the most talked about items on the list was a designated space for the school’s robotics team to practice.
“Right now they have a space where they can set up their skills course... but it’s a shared space,” NMHS Principal Kristin DeVaul. “It’s the tear down, rebuild, tear down, rebuild that is the issue for the team.”
One of the parents in attendance suggested possibly using empty space in the neighboring Marion County Technical Center and DeVaul said they’re actually in the process of hashing that out with the center’s principal.
Another item discussed at length was brought up by a parent whose son is on the high school baseball team. As of right now, there is no bathroom near the field and the players have to go up the hill to the school to use the restroom.
While routing plumping for a formal restroom to be installed would prove far more expensive than the school’s $10,000 budget, the idea was suggested of bringing in portable toilets during the season, something similar is already done at the school’s track.
Some of the other items on the school’s wish list that weren’t discussed were updating the school’s façade, a second entrance to the campus, relocating the main office and safety covers on the cafeteria windows.
Toward the end of the meeting, the topic of student achievement came up and DeVaul presented promising numbers showing her students improving this year as well as multi-year improvements, such as increasing graduation rates.
This statistic is no doubt a side effect of DeVaul’s push this year for student and community engagement. NMHS has held several breakfasts with the students where they’re able to give input to the administration and central office staff about issues they’ve identified in the school.
A student who has been very outspoken and is the student representative on the LSIC is Sydney Megna. She has personally taken notice of DeVaul’s push for community involvement.
“Seeing the administration working so hard to hear our input has been my favorite thing about my senior year,” Megna said. “I’ve seen such an increase in the students’ voice and I’m someone who loves to speak out on behalf of the students. I’m seeing a lot of things being implemented that we want to make the school better.”
This push is no accident and extends beyond just the students and faculty and into the North Marion community.
DeVaul is a product of NMHS and truly believes the school should be a hub for the community. Since she was named North Marion’s principal, she’s worked hard to highlight the school as a point of pride on her end of the county.
When North Marion High was constructed, the community was who built the football field, laid the bricks and hung the sign and there was a sense of collective ownership. DeVaul recalls that fondly and wants to see that level of engagement come back.
“To be successful I believe you have to have two key components — passion and ownership. We had a lot of passion in this room tonight, but I also need my students and my community to feel ownership in this school,” DeVaul said. “I want our community and our students to feel they have as much ownership of this school as I do.”
North Marion High is still open to input for potential projects to improve the school and will be compiling a list for a formal vote by the council later this month. Parents and members of the community are encouraged to contact the school with any ideas at 304-986-3063.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.