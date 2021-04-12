FAIRMONT — As prep baseball season approaches, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears are raising funds after a year off the diamond due to COVID-19.
In the parking lot of Hoops on Locust Avenue, members of the FSHS baseball boosters club held a drive-thru raffle and chicken dinner to raise money to finance their season.
"It's going toward anything from taking care of our field, our umpires, anything like that," said Dave Blair, coach of the FSHS baseball team. "On average, it costs us anywhere between $3- to $5,000 a year just to operate as a team."
The team is responsible for most of their funds, with the school mostly just providing for travel.
The Polar Bears baseball team went through 2020 without a season due to the pandemic and its health and safety restrictions, but the team is looking forward to playing this year.
"Last year, we didn't have a season at all," said Kim Anderson, booster president. "The parents are glad to see everybody back on the field, everyone's glad to be back."
The players are especially glad to be back on the field.
"I feel like everyone is coming out with a different energy," said Kyle Brubaker, a senior at FSHS and a member of the Polar Bears. "After missing last year, everyone's ready to get out, play and have fun."
"We know we have a lot of support behind us," said Gunner Riley, FSHS sophomore and team member. "No one ever thought that'd we'd never have a season, that school would stop and that we wouldn't get to play. After that we just want to play harder."
Normally, the baseball boosters and the team put together an elimination dinner as a fundraiser, but because of COVID restrictions, they had to opt for this combination raffle dinner drive-thru held Sunday.
"Due to COVID we've had to get creative," said Blair. "We're excited by how the community has reached out and responded."
The dinner tickets were pre-sold, but many cars pulled through just to buy raffle tickets and give donations. Without the community's support, the students wouldn't have the chance to play.
"We've always been fortunate that the community always wants to help the high school sports," said Anderson. "We've got donations from past families that have kids who graduated, they still come out and support us."
The team and the boosters wanted to give an extra thanks to the Hoops staff and the owner, Scott Blauvelt, for hosting them.
"I'm glad they come to me, actually," said Blauvelt. "I like helping out the locals — they support me, I support them."
The Polar Bear Baseball team is looking to kick off its season with an away game on April 13 against the Lewis County Minutemen. Although the raffle is over, the Polar Bears are still taking donations. If interested in donating to Polar Bears Baseball, email Kim Anderson at kim.anderson2011@gmail.com.
