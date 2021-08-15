MORGANTOWN — The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance West Virginia hosted its annual conference this Saturday at the Holiday Inn University Area in Morgantown.
Five different speakers presented various topics related to depression and bipolar disorder. Participants had the option to attend in person or join an online stream.
Mark Brazaitis, a professor of English at West Virginia University, was one of the speakers at the conference who talked about writing madness, hopelessness and hope. It was his first time speaking at the event but said that it was a positive experience. He said writing can help those who are working through depression deal with that aspect of their lives in a healthy way.
“For me, both in my presentation and writing, it’s a way for me to help others feel less alone with struggles they’ve had and to help me realize and appreciate that there are folks who have had similar struggles as mine,” Brazaitis said.
Not only did the conference introduce various topics and professionals, but it also introduced participants and speakers to a community.
“It’s a nice community to talk about mental health and our lives, and where we’ve been and where we’re going,” Brazaitis said.
And one of the participants, Gabrielle Dixon, agreed.
“Community is always so important,” Dixon said. “It makes people feel better. It can help people through really rough times,” Dixon said.
“It gave me a reason to wear a fancy dress,” she joked.
DBSA is a national organization that has more than 700 peer-ran support groups across the country, including in Morgantown and the Clarksburg and Fairmont region.
“It’s really cool to see that this organization exists, that someone’s in my hometown,” Dixon said. “It’s validating.”
Olivia Shuttleworth, board President for DBSA West Virginia, and a member of the conference committee, said that their main goals are to educate and offer support. One way DBSA West Virginia does that is by their support groups that are held in various parts of the state. Another way is by their conferences.
“People can come and find out new information, meet other people, socialize — and the biggest thing about DBSA is about support,” Shuttleworth said. “One of the biggest ways people recover is just not medicines, it’s about having support.”
Brazaitis encouraged those experiencing a mental health crisis to not go through it alone.
“Call someone, talk to someone, get help,” he said. “A person’s life is valuable.”
Dixon said that though it’s easier said than done, reaching out to others is important.
“You don’t have to be at your worst to reach out,” Dixon said.
For more information about DBSA, including conferences and support groups, visit dbsawvblog.wpcomstaging.com or their Facebook page.
