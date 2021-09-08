FAIRMONT — U.S. Rep. David McKinley, R-1, wants to find the root cause of the opioid epidemic that is ravaging the state of West Virginia, and to do so, he met with several officials Tuesday.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Virginia is ranked No. 1 in the amount of drug overdose deaths per capita and has been for years.
While many are quick to blame the epidemic on socio-economics, McKinley is skeptical that West Virginia’s poverty and education issues are the cause.
And while the next five states on the opioid list have shifted, but none of them share West Virginia’s rates of poverty or education.
Currently sitting at No. 2 is Delaware, a state ranked much higher in health, education and wealth than West Virginia. McKinley posits that if socio-economics are to blame, why aren’t Mississippi, North Dakota or Louisiana — states on par with West Virginia — in the top five for opioid deaths?
“What’s the core? What’s happening in West Virginia that’s causing this,” McKinley said. “I want to address the core problem. Most of the time we fix it after it happens.”
At the table with McKinley were representatives from several health care providers around North Central West Virginia. Patrick Varah, director of public relations for the Youth Academy in Pleasant Valley and Gerry Schmidt, COO of Valley HealthCare System talked about local programs that are helping fight opioid addiction.
Cari Morgan, nursing director at Fairmont Medical Center and Garrett Cooper, an infectious disease specialist at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital talked about WVUMedicine and what they struggle with in treating opioids.
Donna Hage, Marion County School superintendent was also at the table and gave suggestions about the role the schools play in preventing the generational spread of drug abuse.
A number of topics were discussed, but there were several themes that ran throughout the meeting, namely that no one was quite certain about the root of West Virginia’s epidemic. Be that as it may, ideas on how best to fight it were pitched.
McKinley hopes to organize a sit-down between the state West Virginia Department Health and Human Resources and local health care providers to discuss federal dollar allocations, a topic brought up by all in attendance.
“I hope he really takes a look at what’s going on at a local level and how [health care providers] can collaborate better,” Schmidt said. “That will help us not just deal with the [opioid] issue after it’s happened, but how we can be proactive about it.”
Hage said hiring support professionals in the state’s schools, who could recognize the warning signs of drug abuse and treat the problem accordingly.
“West Virginia is second in the country with grandparents raising school-age children,” Hage said. “If we don’t want this [epidemic] to be a generational problem, we have to start to educate and support these students.”
She suggested offering tuition reimbursements for social and health care workers who stay in West Virginia for five years after getting their diplomas.
“I hope McKinley sees the needed resources in health care for opiate addiction and mental health issues,” Morgan said. “They both play hand-in-hand and I hope he sees the... limited access we have.”
Most of the meeting, McKinley sat and listened as the attendees spoke, at the end of the meeting, he brought up how helpful these round table discussions are for him.
“We learn from these [meetings]. This is one of the most valuable things I can do is listen to people talk about what’s going on,” McKinley said.
