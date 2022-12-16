FAIRMONT — Connecting Link’s Teen Angel’s Program is wrapping up in preparation for Christmas.
On Thursday, Connecting Link’s team prepared bags full of Christmas presents, including toiletries, food, games, clothes, a blanket and anything in between, for Marion County teens in need.
Connecting Link Co-Director Brandie Singleton said this year has been their busiest year ever with the number of teens registered and the amount of donations they have received. This year they have helped 120 Teen Angels.
“It’s a good problem to have,” Co-Director Lois Martin said.
Singleton said they would not be able to do what they do every year without the help of a caring community.
“We definitely couldn’t do it without the community support. With as much as it’s grown over the past few years, the community has just supported us in so many ways,” Singleton said.
Singleton said they also wouldn’t be able to get everything done without help from the rest of their team — Secretary and Bookkeeper Victoria Dingess and former executive director and current Treasurer Jone Webb.
Webb started the program eight years ago because other similar organizations did not help children older than 12 and she wanted to make sure every child could get presents at Christmas. Their first year, they had between 30 and 40 angels. Every year since then, the program has grown larger.
“It’s just a blessing to be able to help teens in the area. I can’t imagine being a teenager and your younger siblings get Christmas gifts and you get nothing,” Webb said.
Webb said they will spend around 20 hours packing bags, which will be distributed at Central United Methodist Church on Saturday. The team is looking forward to it.
“I love the feeling of Christmas and giving. I personally feel like I have won the lottery, for the past month, seeing the donations come in,” Martin said.
Singleton and Martin said that they have received more donations than ever this year, for which they are very grateful. They have received donations of $1,000 in Walmart gift cards and meal vouchers from Wendy’s and McDonald’s to put in each bag, so recipients are able to spend time out with friends and not feel left out.
“I love being involved because it brought the community together. Many local teenagers shopped for their peers knowing that they are maybe a little more blessed than the ones that were shopping for,” Martin said.
Connecting Link volunteers will help with distribution, shopping or bagging gifts.
Connecting Link takes cash or check donations year round and items such as toiletries, games, clothes, blankets and anything in between starting in October. “Teen Angels” sign ups are from October to November. For more information, contact Connecting Link at 304-363-4882 or at connectinglink@gmail.com.
