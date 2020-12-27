A lot of information on local history is based on the stories told by residents and passed down through generations.
After being a history teacher in Marion County for more than 35 years, Porter Stiles knows many of these stories, but has also amassed a collection of history books which has given him a more complete picture of the area’s role in history. One of his biggest collections is a record of every battle that took place in the Civil War, Stiles said.
“There’s not a whole lot of printed local history when you look at history books, so if you don’t know really how to research it, is difficult for you to know exactly what all went on,” Stiles said. “The history books are broad-view also, but I am lucky enough to have the complete official records of the Civil War.”
Stiles has contributed his knowledge and research to Marion County High Schools as well as Fairmont State University through the institution’s Frank and Jane Gabor Folklife Center, but his most recent contribution comes in the form of a pocket-sized booklet. The Marion County Convention and Visitors Bureau has created two pocket-sized books, one detailing some general history of the county, and the other focusing on the county’s part in the Civil War.
CVB Director Leisha Elliott said the booklets will help the organization meet its mission of promoting historical tourism.
“In an effort to share more history about Marion County, we have developed two pocket-sized books,” Elliott said. “One is specifically for the Civil War, and the other one is a Marion County history book, and we touch on the Civil War in that book, but we also talk about the genealogy and research.”
The “Marion County History” booklet also has information about the railroads that run through West Virginia, coal mining and Italian heritage and, of course, the invention of the pepperoni roll. Elliott said she spoke with officials of the Northern Appalachian Coal Mining Heritage Association, including its president, Mike Rohaly, to get information about mining, which touched so many lives of people in West Virginia.
“We talk about our coal mining history and how important that has been over the years,” Elliott said. “We talk about some of the different places you can find out more about coal mining heritage.”
She also said the CVB promotes a lot of events and locations relating to mining history in the county, such as coal mining the museum in the Fairmont Mercantile and Coal Country Mini Golf, as well as some of the memorials that take place during the year to honor those who died working in mines.
“There were a lot of people who maybe had parents or grandparents that worked in the coal mines,” Elliott said. “Maybe that part of the family doesn’t live here anymore and they are just interested in learning about what coal mining was to their families. So we are always trying to promote that and give people a reason to stop here.”
The “Battle for Statehood” booklet focuses on the Civil War. Elliott collaborated with Stiles to condense the most pertinent events and facts so they would fit inside. Stiles said it was hard to condense so much information, but important so people know what led to the formation of West Virginia, and how it affected the rest of the country and the war.
“I have multiple volumes of Civil War history and local history in my collection,” Stiles said. “It was difficult to condense it because there was so much that went on, and to try to get it in a small pamphlet, you had to give a real broad view about it.”
Elliott said the Civil War booklet is a partner project to the Civil War Trails the CVB played a part in creating, and both work in tandem with counties in West Virginia and other states in promoting Civil War History through tourism and information.
“Our Civil War in the book ties in to a bigger Civil War program with the Civil War trails,” Elliott said. “People can find information not only in Marion County, but the state of West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland; we tie into a bigger project so that people can see the role we played in that.”
Elliott and Stiles both said the information pool about Marion County history continues to grow, because people keep telling stories of the past that contribute to forming the bigger picture.
“We continue to learn,” Elliott said. “As stories are being told, people will say, ‘Let me tell you this story.’ All that information will continue to grow as we learn more about the different communities that make up the county.”
Stiles said he is happy to be a source of knowledge for local history, because as he said, it can be difficult to find information when there are so many books on a topic such as the Civil War.
“I think it’s great to be able to contribute, and other historians in the area,” Stiles said. “Once we are gone, if we haven’t passed this down, no one is going to know it. I am pleased to help in any ways that I can.”
