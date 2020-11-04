In the Oct. 30 edition, we inadvertently ran an advice column titled “Q&A on COVID-19 from Mayo Clinic” that had outdated advice regarding face masks as a means of preventing the transmission of COVID-19. Please, follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and wear a face mask to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Correction
Correction
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Live Updates: Election 2020
- Eight West Virginians arrested today in drug sweep
- Missing Fairmont teen found in Harper's Ferry
- Lady Polar Bears overcome the odds to repeat as Class AA state champions
- Familiar faces go down in defeat Tuesday
- Fairmont's Jalen Bridges adjusts his game for college play
- Lady Polar Bears stun Oak Glen 2-1 on Cinalli's golden goal get back to states
- Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
- 3,000-plus Mon Power customers to face outage today
- Marion County areas getting enhanced power lines to slash outage time
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.