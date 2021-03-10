FAIRMONT — The city of Fairmont’s Home Rule Amendment Plan is complete and ready to be sent to the Home Rule Board as required.
City Manager Valerie Means told city council at Tuesday night’s meeting that city staffers worked hard on the plan.
“At the point we kind of wait for them to review it and then if they’re going to consider out amendment we will go before them on April 14,” said Means.
Councilor Blair Montgomery brought up to council an idea he said he would run by the city planning office. He said for every demolished house taken down by the city a small house could be built where single families could reside while they search for other housing.
“I’d like for that to be looked into and I think it would fit into the plans that are being currently considered for the YMCA. I think we can fit those two together very nicely,” he said.
He said the infrastructure would already be in place where the houses are demolished. In the future, he said any proceeds of sales could be used to offset the cost to build more houses.
“After we build the houses for single parents with two kids then I think we can start looking at the homeless veterans to provide housing as many houses for the veterans,” he said.
He said he would like the pros and cons of the idea to be considered and would like to share this idea more in depth with the city planner.
Given that Montgomery brought up children, Deputy Mayor Donna Blood brought up the tragic event of a Fairmont child who died due to domestic violence.
“I just want everybody to be aware that these kids need us. We need to be their eyes and ears. Especially during COVID because they haven’t been in school and these horrible things happen to kids and we need to step up,” said Blood.
She said April is Child Abuse Awareness Month, and she encouraged every council member to call the police or child protective services if they see children in harm’s way.
Council also adopted a resolution opposing House Bill 2626 which proposes the closure of the John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center in Fairmont. The resolution urges state legislators to reject the legislation in its entirety.
Blood brought up the opposition to HB 2626 at the last meeting. Councilor Barry Bledsoe had said council could sign the resolution and send it to legislators.
“I think that would be a great idea. I think we should do this,” said Blood.
Councilor Gia Deasy said that the subject has been brought up on many forums and it seemed most people in Fairmont are very concerned about the closure of the clinic.
“The community is certainly rallying around trying to save this center,” said Deasy.
Mayor Tom Mainella said the clinic is a quality of life institution not only to those who work there but to people who are residents there. Council plans to sign a page and send it with the resolution in the coming week.
“Hopefully this won’t progress any further than it already has but we need that signed resolution just to let everybody know where we stand on this issue,” said Mainella.
Mayor Mainella said with the COVID-19 numbers going down council’s next meeting will be in person. Attendees are still asked to wear masks and social distance.
