FAIRMONT — The Fairmont City Water department will have five new customers soon.
At Tuesday evening’s Fairmont City Council meeting, the council voted unanimously to approve the River Run Road water line ordinance, which will allow the city to extend water service to five homeowners.
The project will cost $75,431, but the city won’t be fronting the bill. A critical needs grant through the West Virginia Infrastructure Jobs Development Council has totally funded the project.
Before council voted, Dave Sago, utility manager for the City of Fairmont, took the podium and explained about the importance of the water line extension, despite its small size.
“In this case we have five homeowners who are not covered by Fairmont Utilities, doing the financial math over the years, we discussed that it was just not something at the top of our list,” Sago said. “Through the graces of the legislative process at the state level, there was a critical needs funding source.”
With the project being funded by a grant from the WV IJDC, the city will not have to use funds from its allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds, which was considered to be one original funding solution for the water line. The city is set to receive $8.1 million from the American Rescue Plan.
“We’re looking forward to a lot of the projects that we’ve already started and some of the new ones that we’ll be able to do with the [American Rescue Plan] funding,” City Manager Valerie Means said previously. “We can do so many things with the money, and we need to figure out what we’re going to do.”
The city has yet to hash out what projects the ARPA funds will be going toward. For the last month, the city has accepted responses to a survey asking for citizen input on how the money would be best used. This week is the last week to submit input. The survey can be found on the city’s website.
At Tuesday’s meeting, after Sago made his case to the council, Mayor Tom Mainella thanked Sago for his 20 years of service to the city. Sago is set to retire at the end of this month.
“He runs a very, very efficient operation as utility manager,” Mainella said. “I’ve seen him at work and what he’s accomplished over the years. He’s done just a wonderful job. I’m very happy he’s able to retire.”
Mainella presented Sago with a plaque for his service and each of the councilmembers briefly thanked him as well.
“It is bittersweet, because you’re going to be missed for sure,” Means said to Sago. “We’re all hoping to be able to retire some day so we all wish you the best in your retirement.”
The council also gave a proclamation at the start of the meeting thanking Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine and declaring Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 Nation Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
“We encourage all citizen to recognize the importance and value of the accomplishments and contributions of law enforcement personnel,” Deputy Mayor Donna Blood said, reading from the proclamation.
Shine thanked Blood and the rest of the council for the gesture.
The council’s next meeting will be Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. in Fairmont’s Public Safety Building.
