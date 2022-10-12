FAIRMONT — Fairmont City Council held a heated debate Tuesday night involving an ordinance to evaluate the old BB&T building at 120 Fairmont Ave. to house the city police department.
Due to structural issues plaguing the Public Safety Building on Quincy Street, city officials have been searching for potential properties to relocate its police department. Currently the city police and fire departments share the Public Safety Building and both are outgrowing the site.
Coupled with a worsening settlement issue, the current plan is to relocate the police and repair the Public Safety Building to house the fire department or other facets of the city.
Tuesday, an agenda item was presented to give the city approval from council to move forward with evaluating the old BB&T building in a non-binding agreement with its current owner, Fairmont Enterprises. If the property passes inspections, it would be purchased by the city for $550,000.
While the issues with the Public Safety Building are not dire, the police department and the city manager wish to solidify a plan before the issue gets to that point.
“I’m 100% ready to back out if any of our inspections show this [property] to be a money pit or find something insurmountable,” Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine said. “The contract really does give us that out... if we find any issues we can’t mitigate for a reasonable cost we can back out.”
Several council members expressed discontent with the wording on the agenda — particularly Councilmembers Barry Bledsoe and Josh Rice. Bledsoe began to say that the ordinance’s wording was dishonest to the public and was not specific enough about the uses planned for the property.
His objection devolved into a argument between Bledsoe and Mayor Tom Mainella on the city’s hazy history of transparency. The two exchanged expletives before the argument was broken up and the discussion moved on.
Councilmember David Kennedy stated that his no vote was due to the lack of information given on the topic, despite council having knowledge of this plan for well over a month and that this ordinance was non-binding.
The no votes were populated by councilmembers wary of the investment in another structure that may prove unfit for the city’s uses. However, Councilmember Donna Blood pointed out that the ordinance presented to council Tuesday night was to ensure that if the building does suit their needs, not to commit to the purchase right away.
After many questions and interjections, the matter moved to a vote and failed in a 4-5 split of the council.
When councilmembers gave their announcements, Councilmember Nicky Cinalli lamented the argument between Mainella and Bledsoe and apologized to the public.
“The behavior that happened tonight, we’ve come to accept it and it’s just not acceptable guys,” Cinalli said. “I wanted to go on the record and say that.”
His sentiment reignited the argument between Mainella and Bledsoe, which devolved into Mainella saying, “He started it.”
At the end of the meeting, Mainella did apologize to the public for his actions and words.
The council’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. in the Public Safety Building.
