FAIRMONT — Paige and Jacob Gardner have been running their moving business since 2017 before they purchased their first brick-and-mortar building.
On Friday, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Gardners and Country Roads Moving into its fold with the business advocacy organization’s first ribbon cutting event of 2023.
Fifteen months ago, the couple purchased a building at 1801 Morgantown Ave. in East Side and completely renovated it. Paige Gardner said they are excited about how the whole process came together, describe the location as perfect and now have a work site that solidifies their operation.
“We always say it ... legitimizes the operations. I think that our staff has really enjoyed having like a place to call home and facilities like a fridge and store equipment. So, I think they’ve really enjoyed it, we’ve really enjoyed it and we put a lot of love and labor into this place too,” she said.
The company offers a variety of services with three main segments — moving day services, packing services and labor only.
For moving day, “We like to say that the customer’s job that day is to sit and point. We’ll bring the trucks, the equipment, the guys, you know, everything that you need,” Jacob Gardner said.
Packing services include supplies for packing a home, such as paper wrap and boxes and employees visit a home and pack everything up to be moved. Labor only services are for things such as doing indoor renovations or rearranging inside your home for better “feng shui,” when someone needs help moving furniture around their house and loading or unloading items into a U-haul.
Both Paige and Jacob agreed that the ribbon cutting ceremony was something they were so excited about. Jacob used to work in corporate America and started to work on the business on weekends and when he got home from his day job. The two worked hard to find a business location and said it’s the perfect place for them.
“It’s definitely a dream come true — to see it happen and have our family here. It’s really just a testament to the blood, sweat and tears,” Paige Gardner said.
Jacob Gardner shared similar sentiments.
“I just feel so full of pride and appreciation for my wife. So many people have been supportive and helpful, not just of the property, but like, our entrepreneurship goals as a whole,” Jacob Gardner said.
Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Tina Shaw said she’s excited about the business, as well.
“We never want people to move out of the area, but we are excited about people moving in the area. They do more than you know, moving people from house to house, they work with businesses and provide other services. So, it’s the fact that they could have gone anywhere and they chose Marion County. They’re raising their family here and that’s important,” Shaw said.
Shaw said the chamber had a great year in 2022, with several new businesses opening, but she believes 2023 will be even better.
“We have already scheduled ribbon cuttings almost back-to-back now through June and it’s wonderful because they’re all new businesses,” Shaw said.
For more information on Country Roads Moving, call 304-886-8380 or visit their website. They are open seven days a week beginning at 8:15 a.m. and have own three box trucks. They operate across West Virginia, but primarily work in North Central West Virginia.
