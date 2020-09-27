FAIRMONT — The Nov. 3 general election will be carried out in a similar manner to the primary election, but officials are hoping seven additional more voting sites will reduce wait times for voters.
The Marion County Commission approved the voting sites for the 2020 general election at its Sept. 23 meeting. Marion County Clerk Julie Kincaid said her office was able to procure some schools and churches to act as extra voting sites. In total, there will be 16 voting sites in Marion County.
“Couple churches, mostly schools, so we were thankful that the board was very receptive to our request to use more schools,” Kincaid said. “We’re hoping that is going to help reduce wait times and make things run a little smoother.”
The voting sites merge several different precincts into one centralized location that voters should go to if they live in a designated area.
The sites for the general election are the Barnes Learning Center, Mannington Middle School, West Fairmont Middle School, Rivesville Community Building, Central United Methodist Church, East Fairmont Middle School, Fleming Memorial Presbyterian Church, the National Guard Armory, the White Hall Public Safety Building, the Pleasant Valley Municipal Building, Fairmont Senior Field House, Quiet Dell Community Building, Monongah Town Hall, East Dale Elementary School, Farmington Community Building and Blackshere Elementary School. The precinct locations and which districts they compress can be found on marionwv.gov.
Kincaid said wait times were one of the complaints people had about voting in the primary election. She said the County Clerk’s office did not expect so many people to vote in person, so the office added more to handle voter turnout.
“That was just about the only complaint we really had with the previous election, was that folks were disappointed that they had to wait a little longer,” Kincaid said. “We really didn’t expect the outpouring of people that showed up on election day. With so many absentee ballots, we figured everybody was pretty much covered.”
