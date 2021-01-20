FAIRMONT — The Marion County Clerk’s office will be closed through the rest of the week due to a number of staff members testing positive for COVID-19.
Marion County Clerk Julie Kincaid said it is in the interest of safety that the office closes, so the affected employees can recuperate and not risk transmitting the virus to anyone else.
“When you get one or more cases of COVID, it’s responsible to close the office,” Kincaid said. “We had a couple people contract COVID. We’re all doing our part to keep everybody safe.”
Over the past several months, other county departments have closed to the public because of one or more positive cases of COVID within their department.
Kris Cinalli, Marion County administrator, said county offices including the Assessor’s have closed in the past, in order to prevent the spread of the virus to people of the community. However, each office has public-facing safety measures in place to slow or prevent the spread of germs.
“When somebody in the office comes down with it, it’s kind of a no-brainer,” Cinalli said. “We’re trying to keep all the offices we can open to continue to provide the services that we do, but a lot of them have gone back to using other measures.”
Kincaid said her office has moved a lot of its services online, where people can access records and documents. However, some resources like recording of materials must be completed through the office staff.
“We do offer limited resources,” Kincaid said. “People can always visit our website for online records, that’s always available.”
Kincaid said the County Clerk’s office has not had any cases of COVID-19 until now, and the office has already been disinfected since the case was confirmed. Cinalli said the virus has been affecting the county more recently, with a number of cases springing up among staff members over the past several weeks.
“It is wreaking more havoc now than it ever has,” Cinalli said. “It’s probably better that folks do stay home especially in the situations where cases have occurred since we are trying to stop the spread.”
Kincaid said her office is keeping in touch with the Marion County Health Department, in order to plan which day will be best to reopen. She said the staff who have come down with COVID so far have only experienced mild symptoms, so she is hoping to be able to reopen as soon as they are back and healthy.
“I strongly use the word ‘Tentatively’ for Monday,” Kincaid said. “We have to get word from health department. It will largely depend on how our people are feeling.”
