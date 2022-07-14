FAIRMONT — The Marion County Commission is working to support the area’s future as well as preserve its past.
Wednesday, two of the county’s three commissioners met for their bi-weekly meeting, where they received an update from the peer recovery center, Friendship Fairmont, as well as heard a request from Dora Grubb and the Marion County Historical Society.
Friendship Fairmont has been through ups in the last year. When the organization was founded, the commission assisted in the renovations of the Courthouse Annex fourth floor to suit the needs of the friendship room.
After several months, issues arose between the room’s clients and the clients of the Day Report Center located in the first floor of the same building. The commission asked Friendship Fairmont to relocate, and vowed to assist where they could.
Late last year, Friendship Fairmont opened the doors to its new location on the corner of Locust and Cleveland avenues in downtown. With more space and more freedom, Program Director Chuck VanKirk said the clientele has doubled.
“Since we’ve moved, our numbers have been incredible. We’ve seen at least 300 new people so far,” VanKirk said. “It’s doing really well in the new space. It’s a bigger space and we have between 20 and 40 people in and out each day.”
Commission President Randy Elliott has been supportive of Friendship Fairmont since the idea was presented and said it’s an important step in the road to recovery for their clients.
“It’s very gratifying to see the working going on down there and the success they’ve had. It’s a good fit, a good location and they have the right people in place and I’m impressed with Chuck as the director,” Elliott said. “Those that are homeless or struggle with addiction, we can’t just leave them on the street, they need help and support.”
Friendship Fairmont is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
After VanKirk’s presentation, Dora Kay Grubb, president of the Marion County Historical Society, took to the podium to request assistance from the commission.
Grubb said that the original cornerstone from the old Dunbar School that dates back to 1903 sits in the front yard of the Historical Society’s museum next to the courthouse and it used to have an accompanying plaque detailing the history of the stone.
While the society activities were on hold during the pandemic, the plaque fell into disrepair and was removed. Now the society is requesting assistance in getting a new plaque put in place.
“I am asking that since the county commission originally paid for the old plaque, I’m asking that you replace that plaque,” Grubb said. “I’m not sure how much it’ll cost, but we’re getting that together.”
In addition to the request for the plaque replacement, Grubb also asked for the county’s support in the society pursuing the installation of a monument near the third street bridge.
The bridge was named for Rose Agnes Rolls Cousins, a Fairmont native who became the first Black woman to become a solo pilot in the Civilian Pilot Training Program.
Currently, all that denotes the dedication is a green road sign. Grubb want’s the county’s support in pursuing a more substantial monument nearby.
Since the bridge is state property, the county has little jurisdiction, but Elliott said a letter of support can go a long way in the process. A vote of support will likely appear on a commission agenda in the near future.
