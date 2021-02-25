FAIRMONT — The Marion County Commission held a public hearing as part of the process for the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties to apply for a Community Development Block Grant through the CARES Act.
Emily Swain, community impact director for the United Way, said the state’s development office is managing the money and non-entitlement cities and counties are eligible to apply for the funding.
“What we are proposing is for the Marion County Commission to apply for this funding through the state development office. Our proposed budget would be $116,000. That would give $100,000 in direct assistance to Marion County families who are 80% AMI [area median income] or below,” said Swain.
For a Marion County family this would be an income of $50,900 for a family of four. The Marion County Commission would receive $6,000 in administrative fees and the United Way would get $10,000 to pay for a staff member to help manage the program and run it out of their office.
Swain said this assistance would help to prevent eviction including rental and mortgage assistance as well as help with utilities. All of the payments would be made directly to the service provider, landlord, or banking institution.
“We would have a United Way staff managing the program, doing the intake, working with the utility companies, the mortgage holders and the landlords to pay them directly with proof from them and from the citizen to show that they are in arrears,” said Swain.
Given the reduction in jobs due to the pandemic and reduced hours alongside children not being at school, families have incurred more expenses.
“We know that this is something that many people in the community are facing, and even though some of those utilities shut offs have been put on hold for right now once those come due it’s going to be detrimental to families,” said Swain.
She said it would be proposed that there is a cap of $2,000 per family per household. The money can be paired with other assistance.
County Commission President Randy Elliott said he was all for helping the United Way. He said the only hangup he had with the program was that there are already agencies that handle these kinds of issues and wondered why the United Way wouldn’t simply filter the money to these other entities.
“We are in a good position as an organization and so we do have as a funded partner and the ones that that go through all the grant process with the Connecting Link and some of the other agencies in town we do kind of know what their strong suits are and what their agency is set up to do,” said Swain.
As far as the administration fees that would go to the county, Elliott said he would like the county to not receive that money but rather have that money go out to the people in need of it.
“I appreciate the thought there but I would like to see the money go to somebody who needs it. We can make it here,” said Elliott.
In other business:
County Commissioner Linda Longstreth raised concerns regarding House Bill 2626, which calls for closing the state’s four long-term care facilities, including the John Manchin Senior Care Center in Fairmont. She said when she was in the legislature it was something being fought off for many years.
“We have sent as a county commission a letter of support, why we need it and how important it is. We sent it to all the delegates and we sent it to the senators and we’ve also sent one to the governor. We are going to do our part to help support it the best that we can,” said Longstreth.
She said she did believe the process was slowing down and discussion was going on and that was hopeful news.
“Until we see it happening and they approve it and they push that button and say yes we will not know but we’re doing all that we can,” said Longstreth.
She said if the process goes the way legislation suggests, the county commission would help out the seniors in the county.
