FAIRMONT — On a humid Wednesday morning, the Marion County Commission gathered at its usual meeting place: the fourth floor of an administrative building in downtown Fairmont. Blinds covered each window, despite the overcast, and four rows of chairs provided limited space for the public. Regardless, attendance was sparse.
Commissioners worked through agenda items about consolidating voting precincts and allocating money to local organizations. The Fairmont Young Women Christian Association asked for $6,000 to install heating and air conditioning in their multipurpose building. Commissioners met their request only in half, providing $3,000 and asking them to pursue other avenues for additional funding.
On the second page of the docket, a succinct agenda item read: “Request for Funding from Fairmont State University Men’s Basketball Program.” No one from Fairmont State attended the meeting, so Commission President Ernie VanGilder advocated for the measure instead.
VanGilder reflected on a time when Marion County residents attended Fairmont State basketball games in droves, coming together to root for the only four-year college in Marion County.
The Commision should pursue “whatever efforts it takes to bring that kind of pride back to our community,” he said.
Following comments in support of the funding from Commissioner Bobby DeVaul — who operates a basketball camp in Mannington — all three commissioners voted to approve the funding.
But only after they began voting did they mention how much it would cost: $25,000. And at no point during the meeting did the commissioners mention that the entirety of these funds would go to scholarships for basketball players at Fairmont State.
The commissioners also never stated that more than half of the funding — $14,000, to be exact — would go to scholarships for students who already graduated, as explained in a message Head Coach Tim Koenig sent to the commissioners that was later reviewed by the Times West Virginian.
Koenig told the Times West Virginian on Wednesday that these students were pursuing graduate degrees at Fairmont State while continuing to play for the team. They are allowed to do so because of an extra year of NCAA eligibility that collegiate athletes were afforded nationwide in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In April, the Commission created a new director of media and events position and hired Matt Offutt, who Commissioner DeVaul had previously described online as his “great friend.” Yet, while Wednesday’s meeting agenda was posted online, as of July 19 the Marion County Commission has not posted its meeting minutes online since May 24.
Without these minutes, there is no way for a member of the public to access the Commission’s latest records remotely. In other words, the Commission itself has not yet provided the public any way to know about the funding decision unless they visit the commission office in person.
When the total amount of funding was eventually announced, one man expressed a degree of surprise that set him apart from others present. He asked the commissioners to repeat their figure, unsure if he had heard correctly.
The man, lifelong Fairmont resident Rev. D. D. Meighen, has filmed the now-biweekly Commission meetings for 15 years, live-streaming each session on Facebook for public access. In turn, the Commission supplies him a small stipend.
At the end of the meeting, Meighen raised concerns with members of the Commission regarding how this funding would actually be used, and whether any of it would go directly to outreach efforts or youth programming such as basketball camps.
Up until that point, the commissioners had focused discussion on the outreach that the basketball team has done previously in Marion County. DeVaul also noted that Fairmont State is in the process of making basketball games free to all students from kindergarten to grade six in the county, which would increase local youth’s access to athletics.
But they never explicitly stated that this funding itself was not going toward similar programming in the future.
VanGilder responded that the Commission “would be glad to address that at any point.” He then emphasized that this decision was not without precedent. He pointed out how the Commission provided Fairmont State’s aviation program $250,000 in 2019, and an additional $250,000 over a five-year period just years prior.
But, once again, VanGilder did not explicitly state that this funding would go to scholarships for Fairmont State basketball players.
In a later interview with the Times West Virginian, VanGilder stated that the basketball program’s presence in Marion County offers students a reason to stick around in a time when the number of students pursuing higher education within West Virginia is rapidly declining.
Seeing a successful basketball program would better the educational opportunities for local students, he said. For example, college basketball players could visit schools, which might encourage local students to pursue higher education within the county.
“We have a wide, very broad approach on keeping our children in Marion County,” he said.
VanGilder also noted that the Commission met with representatives from the basketball program, who said the team was looking to raise $125,000 to go toward “tuition and summer attendance” for their players.
Koenig told the Times West Virginian that, in addition to the public funding it receives, the Fairmont State men’s basketball team regularly pursues additional funding from local organizations like the Commission. While he emphasized that the team remains committed to offering programming for local youth, the funding at hand is “all scholarships.”
“Everything is scholarships,” he added.
During the meeting, VanGilder and DeVaul noted that the funding was allocated on a one-year trial period, but that the Commission could revisit additional opportunities to fund Fairmont State athletics in the future.
“That relationship is important to me. I graduated from college on The Hill,” DeVaul said. “Maybe there’s other opportunities down the road where we can help other athletic teams.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.