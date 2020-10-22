FAIRMONT — Although the shelter in place order was meant to keep people safe from the coronavirus pandemic, it could have presented other kinds of dangers to families.
Michelle McCord, executive director of HOPE Inc, said women who face domestic violence could have fallen into worse situations due to spending extended time at home.
“Right now, ‘Safer at home’ as part of the pandemic is true in light of the pandemic, but not necessarily to domestic violence,” McCord said. “Economically, people are stressed right now, mentally and emotionally people are stressed right now, and we’re adding those stressors to people already in bad situations.”
At the Oct. 7 meeting, the Marion County Commission proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the county, in order to raise attention to the issue. At its meeting Oct. 21, the commission proclaimed the week as “Week Against Violence,” which is an annual initiative started through the YWCA.
“We do have programs and we both work in advocacy to bring this terrible scourge on our society to an end,” said Cecily Enos, executive director of the YWCA. “That’s one thing we’re recognizing during this terrible pandemic, is there is so much violence out there and a lot that we don’t see.”
Enos said she tries to promote the prevalence of domestic violence through having people speak at YWCA forums, and also having people speak at schools. Although those methods are not possible right now because of the pandemic, Enos said she still hopes to promote awareness to the Y-Teens at the YWCA.
“In particular, what the Y is trying to do is just to call attention to it, particularly to young girls in the schools,” Enos said. “If they violence in their own homes or around them, is to not sit back but to call for help. All they need to do is get to somebody so they can help.”
The commission’s proclamation cited statistics and facts about the number of people affected by domestic violence, which stated that every 90 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted somewhere in the country. Enos said those statistics have been compiled by the national YWCA.
Enos said she refers people who call the YWCA for help to HOPE Inc., because it is one of the best resources in the county for those who are victims of domestic violence.
“Our wish is that anyone who is suffering from this will call us or call HOPE and get the help they need,” Enos said.
According to McCord, HOPE Inc. had to change some of its policies in light of the pandemic, but the organization is still able to house people in need. She said she hopes to make an impact on cutting down on domestic violence by just getting people to understand how pervasive it is.
“We are open and available for services,” McCord said. “Things are changing with the pandemic but we are certainly still here serving victims of domestic violence.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.