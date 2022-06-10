FAIRMONT — A variety of free events are to take place around Downtown Fairmont this weekend, with many offering new twists.
Main Street Fairmont’s Hometown Market kicks off its second gathering of artisans, community members, food, live music and entertainment for the summer season on Saturday. The planned entertainment will highlight Flag Day, for the first time. The event will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..
“I’m really excited,” executive director of Main Street Fairmont Dan Swiger said. “This is the first time that we had an event that was focused on the flag and honoring Flag Day and the hometown spirit. You know, patriotism is a big thing in West Virginia. West Virginia is one of the largest suppliers of personnel by capita to the US Armed Services and it’s a great way for everyone to come out, honor the veterans, promote patriotism and honor the flag.”
Swiger said there will be around 30 artisans, a patriotic performance by the 32 piece orchestra MCPARC Community Band from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., a preview of, “Matilda” from Fairmont State Town and Gown Players at 10:30 a.m., a flag ceremony from the Boy Scouts of America at 12 p.m. and a presentation from the Rotary Club on the over 800 flags they place around Fairmont at 12:30 p.m.. There will also be a kid’s fun zone operated by the Girl Scouts of America.
All of the performances will be held inside of the old firehouse on Monroe Street, since weather conditions may be a little rainy, Swiger said. The vendors will be located at their usual location- on the corner of Adams and Monroe Streets.
Afterward, community members can head over to Palatine Park for the first “Ladies Night,” in which two female vocalists will perform starting at 7 p.m. Trish Teledo was set to open for Kendra Morris, two critically acclaimed female performers. However, Teledo will now be unable to attend after testing positive for COVID-19, County Administrator Kris Cinalli said.
“There’s no business like show business,” Cinalli said. “We’re rolling with it and we’re gonna come up with something for the people in Marion County and the region. It’s gonna be a great show... We definitely hated to lose our opener, Trish Toledo, but things happen. It’s it’s a tough time for everybody and like I said, we’ll find a replacement.”
Cinalli said they are lucky to not have any issues with performers thus far and will be updating their social media accounts with who the new opener will be.
“We just wanted to give ladies a night to relax. We have some giveaways from some local businesses that we think that people will like. Hopefully, it’s a nice night and everyone can make it out and enjoy the weekend,” Cinalli said.
On Friday evening, Relay for Life is back at Palatine Park. After taking a hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, they are excited to have live music, food, vendors and the survivors walk at 7 p.m..
“It’ll be nice to have the event and get some fundraising for a great cause,” Cinalli said.
Relay for Life will start at 5:30 p.m. and last until 11 p.m.. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., the System Buckers will perform music. At 9:30 p.m., there will be Luminaria Lighting.
Live music at Palatine Park and the Hometown Market will be held throughout the summer. Music is held every weekend until September. The Next Hometown Market and second annual car show will be held on July 20.
To have your car in the show- which Swiger said are typically vintage, but occasionally high-end new cars- you can register for $10 on their website or Facebook. Which is also how you can check for updates, register to be a vendor and more information on the Hometown Market.
“You can register the day of the event, park your car for the entire day, enjoy the food, music and the artisans.” Swiger said.
For more information on live music at Palatine Park, visit their website, Facebook or Instagram. More information about the Relay for life can be found on their Facebook. To make a donation or register, visit their website or call 800-227-2345.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.