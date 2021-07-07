FAIRMONT — West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Chief Justice Evan Jenkins thanked Marion County court employees for serving the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Supreme Court is very grateful to all the West Virginia judicial employees who worked so hard throughout the pandemic to fulfill our Constitutional mandate that the courts be open to all. A victim of domestic violence or a child being abused, for example, needed access to the courts and our dedicated judicial employees were there to help. It was only through their outstanding service that we were able to keep courts operating, even in the face of an unprecedented national emergency,” Jenkins said July 2.
He presented a special Certificate of Appreciation to Marion County judicial employees from the Justices of the Supreme Court.
