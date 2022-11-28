BARRACKVILLE — About 50 residents turned out Sunday at dusk to kick off the Christmas season with the 3rd Annual Lighting of the Barrackville Covered Bridge.
This year's bridge lighting ceremony was dedicated in honor of Scott Tharp, of Barrackville, who passed away in February at age 89.
Barrackville United Methodist Church Pastor Stephanie Bennett said she learned from Tharp what it truly means to live in community. Not only was he active in the church, he was engaged civically as a member of the Lions Club and Marion County Bar Association and other organizations
"What I learned from Scott — when you celebrate go all out. When you sing, sing with gusto. When you serve, don't make it look like work, do it in such a way that only later will folks realize your service," Bennett said.
Members of Christmas In Our Town and the Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society installed a memorial tree at the southern end of the covered bridge in Tharp's honor. Area residents can also write down the names of loved ones they wish to remember this holiday season and place those names on the tree.
Tharp became a resident of Barrackville at age 9 when his father, a United Methodist Church minister, was assigned to Barrackville. Bennett said Tharp decided to make the town his home. He practiced law for almost 62 years having shut down is office in December 2020.
"When you live in a community, you commit to that community — be an active participant in making that community home for you and others," she said. "If you see something that needs done, then do it. If you see a need, get done what you can get done."
She said Tharp shared his faith with others through teaching and singing and serving. He sang in the choir at Barrackville UMC.
"And, if you want your community to be home, then you make it home," Bennett said. "Scott loved Barrackville. He made a commitment to this community."
Bennett said Tharp loved the history of Barrackville and he made it a point to educate others about that history.
"So, today we stand here in a covered bridge — a Barrackville landmark — in the midst of Christmas lights and in this moment, we remember Scott," Bennett said.
Bennett stopped short of urging guests to follow Tharp's example and make similar commitments to enrich the community.
"I hope this moment is more than just a remembrance," Bennett said. "Barrackville still needs folks to make this community a priority. Barrackville still needs the story keepers of our history. The world still needs folks to make passionate commitments to their life of faith and connection and service."
"And, as we experience the light that shines in the darkness, may we commit to let our lives shine in the darker places of this world. Scott would remind us to do that, but to do it with a smile and do it with some joy," Bennett continued.
Jim Doyle, of Barrackville, moved his family to the town from Virginia in 1968. He didn't know at the time he'd have a 50-year friendship with Scott Tharp. Doyle shared stories with guests Sunday night.
"I remember Scott as a gentleman who cared for everyone. He loved his church, family, Barrackville, the WVU football team, and especially, he loved to laugh and have fun and that's one thing I liked about him," Doyle said.
Doyle and Tharp became friends while singing in the church choir together. He said Tharp invented a game he called "The Lifesaver Challenge" to prevent them from falling asleep in the choir.
The winner was the one who could go the longest without fully eating their candy Lifesaver. At the end of the ceremony Sunday, Doyle gave each guest individually-wrapped Lifesavers.
Tharp's son Matt Tharp, of Fairmont, said he was grateful to see many people turn out to honor his father.
"The thoughts, and for everybody that showed up, it's a little overwhelming but I really appreciate everybody coming out to remember my dad," Scott Tharp said.
