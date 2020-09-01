CHARLESTON — State health officials report that eight more West Virginia residents have died from the coronavirus COVID-19, bringing the number of deaths to 222 in the Mountain State.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old woman from Monroe County, a 65-year old woman from Kanawha County, an 84-year old man from Kanawha County, a 65-year old woman from Logan County, a 62-year old woman from Logan County, an 82-year old man from Logan County, a 41-year old woman from Mingo County, and a 91-year woman from Kanawha County.
In its 10 a.m. report Tuesday, DHHR reported that there have been 438,255 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 10,507 total cases and 222 deaths.
“This is another difficult day for West Virginia as the death toll continues to rise,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “Our heart goes out to these West Virginians and their families. Please continue taking every precaution we can to slow the spread of this disease.”
From Aug. 1 to Sept. 1, deaths jumped from 116 to 222 in West Virginia and the state has 2,122 active cases of COVID-19.
In the same timeframe, cases jumped from 186 to 269 in Harrison County, 168 to 219 in Marion County and, in Monongalia County, the number of COVID-19 cases jumped from 893 to 1,170 in the same period.
Cases per county: Barbour (33), Berkeley (804), Boone (143), Braxton (9), Brooke (94), Cabell (544), Calhoun (10), Clay (27), Doddridge (6), Fayette (360), Gilmer (19), Grant (141), Greenbrier (104), Hampshire (92), Hancock (121), Hardy (75), Harrison (269), Jackson (205), Jefferson (360), Kanawha (1,491), Lewis (32), Lincoln (119), Logan (493), Marion (219), Marshall (133), Mason (105), McDowell (70), Mercer (311), Mineral (147), Mingo (249), Monongalia (1,170), Monroe (124), Morgan (37), Nicholas (52), Ohio (291), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (45), Preston (140), Putnam (286), Raleigh (366), Randolph (226), Ritchie (5), Roane (33), Summers (20), Taylor (106), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (253), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (8), Wood (310), Wyoming (68).
