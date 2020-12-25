MONONGAH — Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus visited Monongah Town Hall Tuesday, wrapping up a week of Christmas activities.
Monongah Mayor Johnboy Palmer said the festivities were set up a little differently to protect residents against the coronavirus pandemic but still intended to bring some holiday cheer to the residents.
“It’s to bring some normalcy back in to 2020,” Palmer said.
Saturday was the culmination of months of planning by the Monongah Christmas Light Fund Association, when a parade of four-wheelers and buggies drove through the streets. Palmer said the town collaborated with the organization to make the parade possible.
“We had our Christmas parade, and we passed an ordinance to allow people with side by sides and four-wheelers decorate them with lights and anything festive enter the parade,” Palmer said. “We had a total of 30 different buggies, and then afterwards we had a fireworks show.”
Susan Sanders, president of the Monongah Christmas Light Fund, said this year, while different, everything still went well. Even the parade, which normally involves a lot more children than it did this time, was the highlight of the week.
“It was really nice,” Sanders said. “There wasn’t many kids on the ride, of course, but there was a huge turnout. A lot of people lined up on the side of the street.”
Sanders thanked the members of the organization through the Association’s Facebook page which also includes the names of the winners of the town’s house decorating contest and photos of the Christmas Lights Court’s Prince Jameson Owen Vanscoy and Princess Roselin Harper Jesseman.
With 2020’s Christmas light season coming to a close, Sanders said she hopes to take its momentum into next year’s festivities and make it the best yet.
“Merry Christmas to you all,” Sanders said. “Let us pray for a better year ahead.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.