FAIRMONT — Looking back over the past year, local funeral directors say they have learned a great deal from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been a different year,” said Spencer Ford, funeral director at Ford Funeral Home, of Fairmont.
With COVID-19 an ongoing concern, Ford said the community has done a good job of wearing masks and trying to maintain social distancing during services.
“It can be difficult to do so at funerals. We’re used to comforting each other with hugs and handshakes and things like that. It’s certainly been different that’s for sure,” he said.
Ford said that stressing sanitation of the funeral home is a factor in keeping people safe. The extra cleaning has been a part of that.
“We’ve certainly had an increase in private services for families rather than the typical ‘having the public come’ but we are still having some families elect to have public services,” he said.
Ford also said some people are electing to hold off services until the pandemic has ended.
Due to common practice and training by funeral directors, Ford said there is no reason to worry about contracting COVID-19 from the deceased.
From the onset of the coronavirus, Ford said everybody is in a different position as far as what they decide to do when a loved one passes away. If someone has underlying conditions he wouldn’t advise them coming to a public visitation during the pandemic.
“We can not keep people away from you...we can’t guarantee that people won’t be around you. Just like going anywhere in public,” he said.
He said there’s really nothing to be afraid of during a service, except the possibility of a larger number of people around.
“The families that are having public visitations, the turnouts have been lower than normal. We’re even telling families ahead of time so that they aren’t disappointed or anything,” he said.
Ford makes sure families know it’s no reflection on them, rather due to the pandemic.
“Right now people are going out for what they deem essential. The people who feel like they have to come are coming,” he said.
Michael Savonarola, the funeral director at Ross Funeral Home, of Fairmont, echoed similar sentiments to Ford. He said the pandemic has limited what can be done.
“The majority of the viewings I’ve had it’s been a smaller amount of people even if it’s open for the public. People are sending online condolences and things of that nature,” he said.
Some people have elected to have funerals live streamed as well. Savonarola said he hasn’t noticed a lot of people requesting this, buts ome do ask.
“Getting everyone adapted to what has to be done. Of course we have to properly clean the funeral home and make sure to wear a mask. At first it was quite an adjustment,” he said.
Savonarola said he doesn’t see these extra measures going away anytime soon. Not only does he see it going on for the remainder of 2021 but will have lasting effects down the road when it comes to funerals.
“Cremation I think is increasing because, generally it has been increasing, but I think something like this kind of even drives people more to cremation,” he said.
Savonarola said he thinks it’s important for people to be aware of social distancing and only be at a service a minimal amount of time to prevent too many people being in a confined space for too long a period.
