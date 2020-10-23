FAIRMONT — Several of the municipalities within Marion County have announced trick-or-treat times for Halloween this year, while others have decided not to endorse the activity, due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Town of White Hall will hold trick-or-treating from 6-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
The Town of Monongah will hold trick-or-treating from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
Mannington will have trick-or-treating from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
The Town of Rivesville has decided not to endorse trick-or-treating this year, but residents who wish to participate are asked to leave a front porch light on to indicate they are giving out treats.
City Pleasant Valley will allow trick-or-treating from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31. Trunk-or-treat from 6-8 p.m.
The Town of Barrackville will not be endorsing trick-or-treat this year, and Town Council has not decided not to set an official time or date.
The City of Fairmont will host trick-or-treating from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
Cathy Sokolosky, a resident of Rachel, said that after years of a lack of participation in the town, she has decided to reinstate trick-or-treating in the unincorporated community, to take place between 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. She recommends participants keep a safe distance from one another, and also wear a regulation mask to avoid germ contact.
Grant Town will have trick-or-treating from 6-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Worthington will not set a time for trick-or-treating this year.
Farmington will have trick-or-treating from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Fairview will have trick-or-treating from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, said he believes the tradition of trick-or-treating can be done safely as long as kids exercise caution when roaming from house to house on the streets.
“It’s like anything, if we take the right precautions, I think we can do it safely,” White said. “What we can’t do at any cost is the old traditional trick-or-treating — no one is endorsing that, so to have some kind of trick-or-treating in a modified way to make sure we can do it safely is a good option.”
White still recommends everyone wear a coronavirus mask when outside their home. He also recommends everyone out and about on Halloween walk in one direction on sidewalks to avoid face-to-face interactions.
“Any time we can avoid crowded areas at all costs, no matter where that may be, obviously we should be doing so,” White said. “To minimize the crowding, we recommend that individuals walk one way. If everyone would just walk to the right of the streets, that will minimize face-to-face passing which will decrease the risk of transmission and stopping to talk to other participants as well.”
White also said people planning to give out candy from their homes should try not to handle it too much before giving it away to trick-or-treaters. This way, the wrappers have the least amount of germs possible.
“Candy is candy no matter how you get it,” White said. “The recommendations are that we handle it the least amount of times as possible. I would recommend those who are giving out candy, obviously have gloves on, or just sit it out on a table outside to minimize any close face-to-face contact.”
White said he has been in contact with people in different municipalities to advise them on how to host trick-or-treating safely. He said it may look a little different this year, but it is all so that kids can enjoy the holiday in a safe way.
“We have had some communications with some towns offering our opinions on how we can do it safely,” White said. “I think most of our towns are preparing in some manner to have trick-or-treating, just not in the traditional sense due to risk.”
