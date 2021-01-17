As health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, nurses have put in extra hours to keep up with the demands of administering tests and now COVID-19 vaccines.
Sandra Hassenpflug, director of nursing at the Marion County Health Department, said she and the rest of the health care staff of the department have been working overtime pretty much every week since last March, which has worn on everyone there.
“Since March we have obviously been non-stop,” Hassenpflug said. “Me and some of the staff started out working seven days a week, every weekend, sometimes 12 hour days and that has continued to the present. We finally got to the place where we get to work every third weekend.”
After months of compounded stress from work, Hassenpflug said she is looking to leave the Marion County Health Department, and could potentially leave public health altogether despite it’s been her lifelong career. While has has endured spates of working overtime before, the pandemic has exacerbated the impact of an already stressful time.
“I just got to the point where I’m tired and very fatigued,” Hassenpflug said. “I have been in public health for most of my life, and it has never required what it is requiring today.”
According to Tara Hulsey, dean the School of Nursing and vice president for Health Promotion and Wellness at West Virginia University, burnout is a constant challenge in the field of nursing.
“It is especially with nurses; it’s more so than I would say any other aspect of the health care profession,” Hulsey said. “In my perspective nurses, we are more frontline than any other health care professionals, we’re with patients more than any of the other specialties.”
Hulsey said nursing departments across the U.S. have been experiencing staffing shortages for several years, which in part, has led to nurses working longer hours and covering more shifts in several specialities within the field. The additional stressors created by the coronavirus pandemic make the nursing shortage more prevalent, she said.
“COVID has contributed to it a lot,” Hulsey said. “Being understaffed in many, many, many areas before COVID, now with staff out from COVID... so you’re even more understaffed.”
Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, said before Hassenpflug, he has not lost any member of his staff during the pandemic. However, he knows everyone in the department has been experiencing higher levels of stress, including himself.
“If I would tell you it’s unbelievable, it still probably wouldn’t adequately be a good descriptive,” White said. “I can’t go home and try to have a good dinner with my wife without text messages and messages into the night, early morning.”
Hassenpflug also said she almost always has to take work home with her, including on a short vacation she took last week.
“I don’t shut off,” Hassenpflug said. “Because of my job responsibilities as nursing director, my mind is not able to shut down. I’m thinking in the middle of the night and planning for the next day.”
In addition to the long hours of work taking a toll on health care staff, Hulsey said the pandemic itself and the guidelines and mandates created in its wake have been straining people’s mental health on a daily basis.
“I think, with COVID, mental health is the hugest thing in my opinion right now for everyone,” Hulsey said. “Nurses are trained to deal with stress, but you put all this on top of it, it’s a lot.”
Hulsey predicts that many people go into nursing and the health care field because of an innate want to help other people. Although performing this work through this era is difficult for many nurses, she said she has also seen a number of applications from retired nurses who want to return to the profession to help deal with the pandemic.
The nursing profession requires a high amount of emotional involvement, however, which also makes emotional burnout more of a risk.
“I would say the vast majority of people who go into nursing as a profession are like me, I always wanted to be a nurse,” Hulsey said. “You want to make a difference and you really get so much value out of helping people, but then you’re put in a situation where you don’t have enough backup and you’re having to pull double shifts — it’s very challenging.”
Hassenpflug said the large amount of community interaction on top of the nursing department’s normal duties have indeed increased the stress of many in her department as well.
“You’re dealing with the public and their concerns and their fears and questions,” Hassenpflug said. “Not only do you have to manage all this, but you have the aspect of having to provide the education to the community on how to best protect themselves and when is the vaccine coming.”
Hulsey said she is collaborating with WVU staff members to improve access to mental health services for students, and also brainstorm ways for the university to hire more health care teaching staff thus creating potential to develop health care professionals for the future. She said staffing more hospitals and health departments with health care workers could alleviate stress levels throughout those organizations.
“Looking at ways we can recruit more faculty and look at ways we can expand nursing programs and work together in partnerships to try to produce more nurses,” Hulsey said. “Maybe thinking outside the box and thinking about how we may be able to pool our resources in different ways and work more efficiently and effectively as teams. I don’t think you can ever have too much of that.”
Providing nurses with more ways to cope with stress and anxiety will help prevent burnout, Hulsey said.
“I think the key really is finding ways to help people build resiliency, and de-stress when they need to and have the support that they need to have,” Hulsey said. “Counseling is very important, I know that many places in West Virginia are understaffed too, and that is a big issue right now. You have more people wanting access to counseling because of COVID, because of stress and depression, and we don’t have enough counselors.”
For White, stopping the community spread of coronavirus will go a long way towards cutting down the stress levels of everyone at the Marion County Health Department.
“It’s difficult times that we’re in, and I can tell you that all of our stress levels are through the roof,” White said. “If good people would quit doing stupid things and be proactive, do the things we know work, use the proper PPE, decrease our number of cases, decrease our number of deaths, that would do an unbelievable way to relieve our stress levels.”
Hassenpflug said that although she will leave the Marion County Health Department, she will probably still be involved in some of its initiatives such as the Quick Response Team. She also commends her staff for being committed servants of public health throughout the pandemic.
“We have a good staff here,” Hassenpflug said. “Although we don’t have enough to meet the demands and we’re working so hard, we still have a good staff and we pull together and get the job done.”
