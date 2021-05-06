FAIRMONT — A COVID-19 outbreak this week at a Marion County government building proved that even those who follow the guidelines can still get the coronavirus.
“Sometimes you can do the very best you can and still be exposed,” said Lloyd White, administrator for the Marion County Health Department.
Marion County Administrator Kris Cinalli released a statement Wednesday saying that there was a small outbreak of new COVID cases among security department employees who work in the holding facility of the county courthouse complex in Fairmont.
“It has recently been brought to our attention that there have been several confirmed COVID-19 cases inside the County complex,” Cinalli said in a statement.
“If everybody would follow all the policies and practices we have in place it would certainly reduce the risk [of exposure],” White said. “However, that’s not the case.”
White said there are still plenty of people who simply don’t believe the virus is real.
“They’re willing to let their guard down and not do the proper things,” White said. “So when that happens we increase the risk.”
Some of the employees who tested positive also work security at the entrances to the courthouse and the complex, so the Marion County Commission is advising anyone who visited the complex in the last week to watch for symptoms and get tested if they’re worried they may have come in contact with the virus.
“They wear gloves and masks so the risk should be minimal,” said Cinalli. “But people should be vaccinated too and obviously they’re not.”
Since the pandemic began, when outbreaks like this occurred, the offices were shut down, but in this case, the only facility to close will be the area that was most affected.
“They’re going to close the holding facility for at least a week,” Cinalli said. “But as far as I know nothing else will close.”
“When we have cases like this it usually means someone let their guard down,” White said.
Anyone who exhibits symptoms should seek testing immediately. Residents who visited the courthouse complex should watch for developing symptoms and seek medical attention if they occur. Anyone over the age of 16 is eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Information to sign up can be found at dhhr.wv.gov.
