FAIRMONT — Create Gift Studio moved into the space located between Rivesville and Belview, at 1506 Pennsylvania in July.
On Friday, Owner Emily Harki Hawkins celebrated becoming a member of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Hawkins specializes in what she describes as “family heirloom pieces” with custom wood engraving, cutting, photography and handwriting. In the store, she has a variety of custom wood pieces, earrings, cups and mugs and loads of Christmas decorations.
Her favorite piece to make is custom handwriting cutting boards, which consists of a cutting board with a recipe made by Harki Hawkins’ grandma engraved on it. She also has created pieces using her son’s handwriting from when he was younger. She said this is a great way to commemorate loved ones who have passed away and who are still living.
She started out in pottery, but during maternity leave, she decided to buy a laser engraver for woodworking. After three and half years working out of her home, she decided to move to a larger space.
“Having a place to be able to display things and be able to have room to work and organize things has been wonderful,” Hawkins said.
Create Gift Studio also has a workshop space where they host classes on anything from wood painting to custom handprints and handwriting. The space can also be rented out for birthday parties.
Hawkins said she is pleased to dedicate her business and share her work with community members.
“I’m excited to be able to share it (the shop) with everybody and get out there and have people see my stuff,” Hawkins said.
Marion County Chamber of Commerce members and other community members gathered to celebrate the occasion.
“On behalf of President Shaw and all of our members at the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, we want to congratulate you on this amazing shop. The things you do here are wonderful,” Chamber Board Chairman Jonathan Board said.
Chamber President Tina Shaw shared similar sentiments and added how special the space is for anyone in need of a custom gift.
“Here we go with another small business in Marion County — it just makes my heart feel good. We’ve had a great uptick in small business openings. This business is extremely unique and creative because you can come in here and personalize anything. I think for Christmas and for gift-giving throughout the whole year, this is some place that everybody needs to check out,” Shaw said.
For more information, visit their website or call 681-404-0808. Create Gift Studio is open Wednesday through Saturday. On Wednesdays, they are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Thursday and Friday they are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday they are open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be open for Small Business Saturday where they will be running a sale on some items.
