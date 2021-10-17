PLEASANT VALLEY — Preparations are under way for the popular Celebration of Lights, the drive-through lighting display that takes place every holiday season at Fairmont’s Morris Park.
Beginning Nov. 26 at 6 p.m., for $10 a carload, spectators can enjoy the 590 lighting displays that line the 1.3-mile winding park road.
As the Tygart Valley United Way’s largest annual fundraiser, last year’s Celebration of Lights raised $75,000.
“We had a huge year last year,” Committee Chair and South Fairmont Rotary Club member Jim Chadwell said. “COVID was part of it. We had almost 9,000 cars and something like 32,000 people come through.”
To get the operation going, dozens of volunteers from South Fairmont Rotary Club and United Way gathered Friday morning at the park for stage one of the big undertaking.
This year marks the 14th year of the celebration, and it continues to grow. Jason Corbin, a supervisor for Mon Power substations in Clarksburg, has been involved in the set up several times over the past 14 years.
“When we first started this, there was only about 200 displays,” Corbin said. “We would assemble everything all in one day and then they’d have volunteers come and help wire after that.”
Now, with 590 displays, and each one comprised of hundreds of individual lights, the park’s power supply is a major consideration.
“We’ve got breakers and outlets all throughout the park,” South Fairmont Rotary Club member and event volunteer Jay Michalski said. “I think we have nine breaker boxes.”
“We did a bunch of work this year,” Michalski continued. “We actually added more [breaker boxes]. We were getting so big we were having problems with breakers blowing all the time.”
More energy efficient lights are making their way into the lighting displays.
“New displays and repairs have had LED lights for the past few years,” former South Fairmont Rotary Club President Debby Michalski said.
In terms of energy costs, the U.S. Department of Energy reports that LED lights consume 80 percent less energy than incandescent lights and last 25 times longer.
To kick off the Celebration of Lights, Morris Park will host Market in the Park on Nov. 13.
“There will be vendors and food trucks, and we will shuttle people from WaveTech and East Fairmont High School,” Chadwell said. “It won’t be a drive-through night. The shuttles will bring people to the park and they can walk through and see everything.”
Crafters, musicians and a variety of food will be at the event.
For folks who prefer a stroll over a drive, the Celebration of Lights will be open for walking and closed to traffic every Wednesday evening during the holiday season, beginning at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1. Admission is $5, and free for children under 12.
To see the Celebration of Lights schedule or to purchase advance tickets, go to www.celebrationoflightswv.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.