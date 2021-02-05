FAIRMONT — On Thursday, work crews removed nearly 10 tons of garbage and residue from outside of a house on Center Street.
The street has been the subject of several complaints to the city for months, and was even brought up in a citizen’s petition at Fairmont City Council. Trash had been accumulating along the road for months, but Randall Kocsis, a police officer with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, said he understands how a single dump of garbage can quickly grow into a large problem. Joining DNR were employees from the Fairmont Public Works Department and Fairmont Police.
“Every dump starts with one piece of solid waste,” Kocsis said. “Then, it’s my experience that one piece just grows and grows and grows. So what happened here, I have no doubt, people saw an expanding dump... and decided, ‘Well, we can just put our stuff in there with that.’ And it just grows.”
Kocsis said Fairmont Police alerted him to the dumping issue on the street, so he evaluated the site about a month ago and found multiple West Virginia code violations of open dumping laws.
“We had numerous violations in this neighborhood,” Kocsis said. “In this case I issued them for violations of state law for open dumps and allowing open dumps to continue. The penalty on an open dump for each day that it is allowed to exist is a minimum fine of $2,500 and possible jail time.”
While these citations could have resulted in punishing the homeowners, Kocsis said they were willing to help clean up the street, which could lead to a deal when the case heads to magistrate court.
“This property and this area had become so blighted and so overwhelming that they could not handle it on their own,” Kocsis said. “The violators pitched in and helped today clean up, so that goes a long way. I can come out here and give a ticket — that doesn’t get this stuff cleaned up.”
The homeowners, Jesse and Tracie Conaway-Riggle, said the trash built up after multiple weeks and months of missed city cleanup days. Jesse Conaway-Riggle said he left some larger furniture items like couches and mattresses outside, and Tracie Conaway-Riggle said she saw the pile grow as other people used the street as their own dumping site.
“I got so behind on keeping up on bulk days,” he said. “I kept putting my couches out in my backyard and kept forgetting about bulk pickup days and when they were.”
The cleanup effort required the use of a bulldozer, several dumpsters and tractor trailers. Along with the DNR, a crew from the W.Va. Department of Environmental Regulation’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan assisted with the cleanup.
“We do open dump cleanups and we assist when law enforcement requests us with a site like this we provide assistance,” said Greg Rote, field supervisor for the Pollution Prevention Open Dump program with REAP.
Kocsis said in his near-decade of experience with the DNR, the dump site at Center Street was in the top five he has ever seen in terms of volume. Jesse Conaway-Riggle said he was happy to be able to see the grass again, and the evaluation of the site by the DNR turned out to be a good omen.
“It was kind of a blessing in disguise,” Jesse Conaway-Riggle said.
Kocsis said that although multiple agencies came together to clean up Center Street, he doesn’t want it to serve as an example, and he urges everyone to be responsible in keeping their properties clean, rather than wait for the DNR to clean up for them.
“The war on trash never ends,” Kocsis said. “We occasionally win a battle here or there. We are on the verge of winning a battle here, but the war on trash never ends, unfortunately.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.