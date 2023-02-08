CLARKSBURG — A quarter of the cowhands in the Old West were Black and a Harlem composer has found a way to honor their history.
On Thursday, Feb. 16, renowned jazz vocalist, guitarist and composer Allan Harris will bring “Cross That River” to the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center at 444 W Pike St. in Clarksburg. The show begins at 7 p.m.
“Cross That River” takes audiences on a musical journey into why Black Lives Matter. “Cross That River” represents a significant moment in American history where Black cowboys lived and helped settle the West. It is a story that’s never been told in this way.
The unsettled West of the 1860s provides a new life and new dreams for Blue, a runaway slave who escapes from slavery to Texas to become one of America’s first Black cowboys. This compelling tale of freedom integrates fiction with historical fact, and each song presents a different page in this complicated chapter of American History.
The story of Blue begins in Louisiana and with every song of this highly-infectious score, the audience is moved further along on Blue’s harrowing journey across the Sabine River to freedom in the Wild West. Each song tells a unique story, at times joyful, sometimes tragic, but mostly a poignant chronicle of enduring perseverance.
Award-winning musician, Allan Harris wrote “Cross That River” to tell the untold story of the Black West and empower Americans with an inspiring story of hope and freedom.
“Cross That River” has been presented at such prestigious venues as The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., the Rockwood Music Hall in New York City and The Newberry Opera House in Newberry, S.C., among others. Blue’s compelling tale of freedom integrates fiction with historical fact as each song presents a different page in this complicated chapter of American history.
“Although Allan Harris is best known as a jazz vocalist,” wrote The Washington Post, “he’s no stranger to Southern rock, R&B, blues, country and bluegrass. ‘Cross That River’ is his most ambitious album yet, a country-before-it-was-cool song cycle inspired by the oft-overlooked history of the African American cowboy.”
“Cross That River” evolved into a musical theater piece with a book written by Harris and his partner, Pat Harris. The musical made its theatrical debut at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre Festival in July of 2008 where it played to a sold out house with standing ovations.
Critics have raved about “Cross That River,” including The New York Times, which observed “Mr. Harris flaunts his musical showmanship for the stage. “Cross That River” opens with a dissonant jazz instrumental that slowly builds to harmony and breaks open into electrifying solos. It’s a fiery introduction to a show that mixes jazz, blues and country.”
For ticket information, visit https://tickets.therobinsongrand.com/default.asp?searchdate=2/16/2023
