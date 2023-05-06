FAIRMONT — Marion County Schools has named its Service Personnel and Teacher of the Year.
Kylie Reeseman, a 6th grade math teacher at East Fairmont Middle School, was named Marion County Teacher of the Year earlier this week. Alongside her was Kathy Cyphers, an executive secretary over special education in the central office, who was named Service Personnel of the year.
Cyphers has served in the central office as a secretary since 2014 in several departments, bouncing between personnel, accounting and finally landing in the special education department as an executive secretary — a title she’s held since 2020.
Her daily work involves placing purchase orders for all the county’s special education programs, tracking all supplies and oversees several databases which track technologies, services and timelines. She also handles professional evaluation reports just to name a few of her duties.
She was recommended for the award by Gia Deasy, the county’s administrative assistant over special education and Cyphers is the first central office employee to receive the award.
“There is much more to her character that makes her stand out as service personnel of the year,” Deasy wrote in her nomination letter. “Given the heavy load of responsibilities and daily tasks, Kathy always has energy to help problem solve.”
The letter goes on to note Cyphers’ organizational skills, grace under pressure and that the entire special services department runs smoother thanks to her work ethic.
While the award did come as a surprise, Cyphers was pleased nonetheless to be recognized for her work in the central office.
“I really don’t like to take the credit for myself. I was trained by wonderful people, people who gave me the knowledge I have now,” Cyphers said. “I strive to do the best that I can with what I have and what I’m given.”
Having taught in Marion County Schools for 13 years, Reeseman is the second East Fairmont Middle School educator to be named Marion County Teacher of the Year in a row. Last year’s Teacher of the Year, Charlotte Romberger, is also a teacher at East.
In addition to teaching sixth grade math, Reeseman also advises the student council at the middle school.
According to the nomination letter written by EFMS Assistant Principal Heather Snodgrass, Reeseman grabbed the attention of the administration with her ability to make kids care about math and teach it in a way that makes the subject relatable.
A tall task, especially with middle schoolers.
“When I walk into [Reeseman’s] room, there is never a doubt that students are engaged in learning. Even when working cooperatively, the classroom is fairly quiet, and order is always maintained,” Snodgrass said in her nomination letter. “Kylie is a pillar of our staff at East Fairmont Middle and we are honored to have her here serving our students every day.”
In her 13 years of teaching, Reeseman said she’s gone through a lot of trial and error with her teaching style and finding out what does and doesn’t work with the students. With a subject like math, finding a way to best rely the content while piquing the interest of the students is the key.
She believes the award proves she’s on the right track.
“I’ve really found what works. Anytime you can relate the material to real life... it helps the students truly master the concepts and I’ve found it sticks with them longer,” Reeseman said. “It truly means a lot to receive this award. I always wanted to be a teacher and I love being a teacher. I can’t imagine doing anything else.”
The Marion County Board of Education plans to formally honor both recipients at its next meeting, scheduled for May 15 at 6 p.m. in the central office.
