PLEASANT VALLEY — The Disability Action Center made a stop at the Frankman Airfield Tuesday as part of its weeklong Camp Can-Do. The municipal airport’s flying club, the Fairmont Flyers, offered rides to the 35 DAC students participating in the camp. The planes took up passengers three at a time to fly a loop around downtown Fairmont and back to the runway. “For a lot of the folks here, this is their first time flying,” DAC Director Julie Sole said. “This was a great addition to the camp and I’m glad it turned out well.” Camp Can-Do is scheduled to continue throughout the week.
DAC soars to new heights
