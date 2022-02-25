FAIRMONT — Dan Swiger has been named the new executive director of Main Street Fairmont.
Tuesday evening, the Main Street board of directors agreed to hire Dan Swiger, the nonprofit’s former programming director, as its executive director. Since late January, Swiger had been serving as the interim director of Main Street Fairmont.
The position has been vacant since the departure of Tim Liebrecht at the end of January, who left to serve as development director for the Fairmont State University Foundation.
Swiger is behind much of Main Street’s success last year as he organized the Hometown Markets and much of the Feast of the Seven Fishes.
He said he’s excited to keep up what he’s already been doing.
“We’re looking forward to continuing the work we did in the community last year,” Swiger said. “We’ll be continuing the Hometown Markets, continuing to bring people downtown and get more businesses involved.”
Swiger started with Main Street Fairmont in 2019 as a member of its board of directors. Last year, he was hired as the organization’s part-time program director, and he cites this history as the key to his success moving forward as executive director.
Like Liebrecht, who served before him, Swiger will serve as a part-time executive director.
Donna Blood, a Fairmont city councilmember and board member for Main Street, congratulated Swiger on his new position on Tuesday during the city council meeting.
“He’s going to do a very good job,” Blood said. “He’s been with [Main Street] for several years now and he’ll do a fantastic job.”
In a January interview Swiger said he is excited about the organization’s — and the city’s — future.
“We have made a concerted effort over the last two years to focus on a strategic mission that would not only better the community but Main Street Fairmont would be viewed as a viable economic partner in the region,” Swiger said. “It is a continuing goal. We’re working on obtaining other goals that we set up in our strategic plan.”
Main Street already has several events planned for the coming months, for a full list, visit www.mainstreetfairmont.org/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.