FAIRMONT — The biggest night in Marion County was back in person after a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We feel fantastic. It’s been a long three years and we’ve been waiting to get back in person. I mean, as you can see, this is the biggest night in Marion County and we’re thrilled to have it back,” Tygart Valley United Way CEO Brett White said.
The 2022 return of Dancing With The Star raised $72,000 for the Tygart Valley United Way and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.
Guests gathered in the Falcon Center at Fairmont State University for dinner and dancing, which included classical dance, flash mobs, twerking and everything in between.
Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Tina Shaw said she is excited and relieved to be back in person.
“I like getting this large crowd back out. Our last (Dancing With The Stars) was 2019 and not having it the past few years just wasn’t right. So, being able to see the community come out and just the support that they showed all of the dancers and choreographers — this community is just amazing,” Shaw said.
The two coveted awards of the evening include the People’s Choice Award and Judges Choice Award. The Judges were Marci Cochran, Alex Petry and Stephanie Pethtel and Church Jessup. The event was emceed by Doctor Robert Mild.
The People’s Choice award went to Allstar Ecology Office Manager Mariah Cunningham, Fairmont Medical Center Vice President of Operations Aaron Yanuzo and their choreographer, Ally Walker. They raised more than $21,000. Coming in second-place was the team of Marion County Schools Superintendent Dr. Donna Hage, LIFE United Methodist Church Pastor Larry Buckland and choreographer Katie Byers.
‘It’s definitely great to help the United Way and the partners we work with, as well as the Chamber, to spread goals for the community,” Yanuzo said. “It’s a good feeling.
“I went all in. I’m a shirt-and-tie kind of guy to most people who know me, so I figured I’d give this a shot and let people see the wild side.”
The Judges Choice Award went to LuLu’s Salon and Bridal owner Olivia Phillips, Fairmont Senior High School football coach Nick Bartic and choreographers Robin Moore and Ryann Moore. Second place went to Springston Real Estate co-owner Kara Thomas, Claudio Corp. CEO Dominick Claudio and choreographer Carrie Wickline.
Contestants had been working on their dances since July and expressed how much work went into learning their routines and giving a great performance. Bartic and Phillips wanted to give the audience “two minutes of finishing moves,” so you never knew what was coming next. They said as long as that was accomplished, they would feel successful regardless of winning.
The team practiced at 8 a.m. on Sundays and expressed how much work they put into it.
“You come out of those practices — you have some injuries or things that you have to cope with because you know on performing night, you might not be 100%. But, you’ve got to suck it up and give it your ‘A game.’ I feel like we did that tonight. The competition was banged up from weeks of preparation and everybody sucked it up tonight, so I have a lot of pride in the effort everyone gave,” Bartic said.
Shaw said next year will be the 10-year anniversary of Dancing With The Stars in Marion County and she said the planning will begin very soon.
“It’s really going to be special next year. … We have some very special things being planned,” Shaw said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.