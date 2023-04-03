Del. Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia County, a former abortion patient, speaks at a news conference at the West Virginia state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., Jan. 31, 2022. Walker is leaving politics to lead the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia. The West Virginia lawmaker will step down from her roles as a delegate and vice chair of the state Democratic party to join the ACLU of West Virginia as its executive director. Her first day will be April 17, 2023.