FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State Board of Governors voted 10-1 Wednesday to offer the position of university president to Michael Davis pending contract negotiations.
The board voted after an hour and a half of closed session deliberations about the final four candidates — Rosemary Thomas, Rocco Fucillo, Bill Phillips and Michael Davis.
Davis, who currently serves as chief of staff at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va., was the only candidate of the four finalists who was not a Fairmont native.
"When we took a step back and looked at what we're looking for for Fairmont State at this point, we saw [Davis] as someone who would endear themselves to faculty and more importantly... the students," Board Chair Rusty Hutson said. "We felt that he would be the best candidate to come on campus, be able to make changes when necessary and do it in a collaborative way where everyone feels like part of the process."
The board will begin contract negotiations with Davis soon and have established a tentative start date for Davis of July 1.
This is a developing story.
