FAIRMONT — Pierpont Community and Technical College will host its annual Day of Giving Nov. 10, which encourages residents and business owners to donate funds to help different programs at the school.
Rusty Elliott, president of the Pierpont Foundation, said the money helps fund everything from student scholarships to the student food pantry and the school’s new emergency fund.
“The three things that we do with this money is for scholarships, our food pantry so we can provide food for them free of cost, and we have emergency funds,” Elliott said. “It’s very, very important for these students who are coming back to Pierpont to get trained, so one of the burdens they won’t have is financial.”
According to Steve Leach, president of organization and development at Pierpont, the college gives out more than $100,000 a year in scholarships, and puts between $20,000 and $30,000 into the food pantry that started in 2018, as well as the emergency fund Pierpont started to help students through financial troubles caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
He said that the costs these initiatives add up to exceed the amount of donations the school gets on average, so this Day of Giving is meant to generate extra aid.
“It is set up hoping to inspire people to give back to the institution donations of support to provide help to our students,” Leach said. “We have a number of scholarships, we also have an emergency fund for this COVID time that if someone has a problem meeting bills we can go into that.”
The goal Pierpont has set for this Day of Giving is $25,000, Leach said, and in the past three years, that’s about how much the school raised. He said finding large donors can be a challenge because the college has only been around for about a decade, so there is not a base of alumni the college can rely on.
“With us being a new institution, just being around 10 or 12 years, we don’t have a huge alumni base where people have flexible monies they can give back right now,” Leach said. “That’s part of the give-back that we’re hoping for, those people who received some of that help.”
Elliott said the money given out in scholarships from Pierpont can be especially helpful to the institution’s students, whom are often going to school part-time while working a full-time job. He said money given through scholarships is meant to relieve a student of some of that financial burden.
“It’s very important,” Elliott said. “Any time you are dealing with college age or older type people that come back to school, the number one problem they have is money. If we can make it easier for them and more convenient and less stressful to come back to school, that’s what the foundation is all about.”
Leach is hopeful A Day of Giving will meet its goal. He also believes no donation is too small.
“I would say, ‘Thank you for considering us, and think of our students,’” Leach said. “It’s mainly for people of need, we don’t just throw money out there for any reason. It’s always a need based on our students, and our students are our future in West Virginia.”
Elliott, too, said he would like people to know the impact of their donation. He urged people to understand that a donation could go a long way towards the improvement of West Virginia as a whole, because money could help put a future leader through school.
“Please, please give,” Elliott said. “It’s helping someone in your community to further their education that would put them back to work and put them back in the workforce to have a positive impact on the community.
“Hopefully that’s how they will see it; that we will help this community by helping these people.”
Donations can be made through the Pierpont Foundation’s website at www.pierpontfoundation.org, or they can be mailed to the Pierpont Foundation at 726 East Park Avenue PMB 298, Fairmont, WV 26554.
