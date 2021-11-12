FAIRMONT — If you think you’ve got the grit to be a cop, now’s the time to apply to the Fairmont Police Department.
The Fairmont PD has recently begun to accept applications for possible openings in 2022. The deadline to submit an application is noon on Dec. 21.
The process of hiring is long and involved, Police Chief Steve Shine said, which explains why applications are being taken now, long before any openings exist. Three new officers were sworn in earlier this week, bringing the force to 39 officers.
“It’s an ever-evolving changing number,” Shine said, adding that the pandemic may have given some officers incentive to retire earlier than they would have otherwise planned.
The reason for the brief window for accepting applications is largely due to the extensive screening process that is required for every applicant.
“There’s a whole series of things we put the applicants through before they can be considered for hire,” Shine said.
Throughout the process, some of the applications are discarded and others are advanced to the next step.
“We have to go through backgrounds, medicals and psychologicals, talking to neighbors, and things like that,” Shine said.
After months of tests and evaluations, only a few applicants remain. From those few, the appropriate number of officers are hired and sworn in.
“The people [who were] hired on Monday, they actually tested back in June,” Shine said.
Although the evaluation process takes the better part of a year, there’s no dispute over its importance.
“Background checks are important in any job, especially when it comes to a police officer,” Fairmont City Councilor Nick Cinalli said.
When new officers are sworn in, all prior applications are discarded and the process starts over. “We’ve exhausted the list we had, so we’ll need an active list to go from,” Shine said.
“We know that at some point we may have a loss,” Shine said. “Somebody [may not make it through] the police academy, somebody may realize that police work is not for them. We’ll have officers that retire or quit for whatever reason, then we’ll have an active list to go from rather than having to start from scratch.”
He said, in West Virginia, a person is considered a police officer if they take an oath of office.
“That’s when you’re a sworn police officer,” Shine said. “Then, once you finish academy training, that’s when you’re a certified police officer.”
In a city the size of Fairmont, police officers are involved in far more law enforcement than residents may realize.
“West Virginia has a lot of rural areas, so we have something called mutual aid,” Shine said. “Certain situations may require additional police officers to respond. Midnight shift in the county may not have as many officers as they need to respond to an incident, so they can call mutual aid and request assistance, and we are allowed to operate under their authority.”
In addition to regular law enforcement, officers may also be assigned to other jobs. Officers on a task force, such as a drug task force, are often required to operate outside of normal city limits. “A task force that’s authorized to investigate crimes can operate in areas outside our normal jurisdiction,” Shine said.
There are occasions when an officer is assigned to work with the U.S. Marshals Service, Shine said.
“If the Marshal Service says they need help in apprehending somebody in Pendleton County or in Logan County or anywhere in the state — anywhere in the country, actually — he has authority to operate under the U.S. Marshal Service as a federal officer,” Shine said.
Studies show that the risks associated with law enforcement are making it more difficult to recruit good officers. According to June 2021 study by the Police Executive Research Forum, a nonprofit research and policy organization for law enforcement agencies, on average, the police resignation rate is up 18 percent, and the retirement rate is up 45 percent compared with previous years.
Cities around the country are introducing incentives to boost application numbers and to retain experienced cops. The Burlington, Vermont, City Council approved a $10,000 bonus for officers to stay on the force, and a $15,000 bonus for new hires.
In Mukilteo, Washington, police officers with two years of experience are eligible to receive a $15,000 hiring bonus.
A $10,000 bonus is available to police officers hired in Muskogee, Wisconsin.
In Fairmont, a $5,000 incentive is available for certified police officers. New hires receive a salary of $41,398, with an increase to $46,838 after a one-year probation.
