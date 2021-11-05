FAIRMONT — With W.Va. Sen. Bob Beach D-13 not running for re-election, a West Virginia House delegate is looking to move to the state Senate.
Thursday, Del. Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, announced her bid for the senate seat in West Virginia’s 13th district, which covers a portion of Marion and Monongalia counties.
Beach announced recently he does not plan to run for re-election next year. Beach served in the West Virginia House of Delegates from 1998-2010. In 2010, he was elected to his current position in the Senate, where his term ends in December 2022.
Fleischauer has served in the House since 1994 and has a lengthy list of bills she’s sponsored and committees she’s served on. While she takes pride in the work she’s accomplished in the House, she pledges to continue if she’s elected to the Senate.
“My slogan is, ‘Barbara gets things done,’” Fleischauer said. “And over the years, I’ve been responding to issues that people in the community bring up and try to figure out how to solve them and respond to them, and I’m proud of that.”
Among the bills Fleischauer has worked on, one of her more recent proposals came from listening to a constituent.
The bill was able to dramatically reduced the co-pay for purchasing insulin to $100, when before it could run upwards of $500 to purchase the life-saving diabetes drug. Fleischauer originally proposed the law.
“I had a constituent call me and thank me for my work on a previous bill... and she told me the real issue was this dramatic cost increase in the price of insulin,” Fleischauer said. “She told me about a bill in Colorado that capped the co-pay, so I introduced something similar here.”
Her fellow lawmakers have said that her work on the insulin bill is a great example of the sort of work Fleischauer is able to get done. Sen. Mike Caputo D-13 said the law has likely saved lives.
“[Fleischauer’s] work to make insulin affordable in West Virginia... it’s such a life-saving drug and should be affordable,” Caputo said. “She’s worked with veterans, seniors, women’s issues... I’ve worked with her 25 years, she’s worked hard in the House and she’d make a great senator.”
Her fellow delegate, Joey Garcia, D-Fairmont, also said Fleischauer would make a strong addition to the state senate.
“Barbara is someone who takes policy very seriously,” Garcia said. “She’s one of the best delegates I’ve ever seen as far as working with constituents and keeping them informed.”
Sen. Beach was not able to give a statement before deadline.
Along with her work on health care issues, Fleischauer has stood up for many women’s issues and has worked to be what she describes as “a true representative of women” in her district.
“I’m very interested in women’s issues and I think we need more women as elected officials,” Fleischauer said. “I think sometimes there are issues that women think are high priority that men don’t. I’ve talked a lot about childcare and haven’t heard very many men talk about it, and we saw how important it was during the pandemic.”
Former West Virginia Secretary of State Natalie Tennant said she’s known of Fleischauer since college and got to work alongside her during her tenure in Charleston.
“[Fleischauer] has always been someone I can depend on... on so many different occasions she was there to speak up,” Tennant said. “For Barbara’s career we always knew we could depend on her standing up to make sure a woman’s voice was heard.”
West Virginia’s thinning population and exodus of young people is no secret, and Fleischauer said keeping the younger generation’s voice in her ear has been an amazing help.
While she’s worked on policy that will expand broadband and give people reasons to move to the Mountain State, keeping the people that grow up here is just as important.
“We really need to pay attention to young people and what they think makes a difference because they’re leaving and they’re voting with their feet,” Fleischauer said. “So I really think the listening is very important.”
Between her experience in government representing North Central West Virginia and her pledge to listen to her constituents, Fleischauer believes she’s the best person to fill the senate seat.
“My first thing will be to listen and find out what people in Marion and Mon think is important right now and solve problems,” Fleischauer said. “Normally in the House and Senate, it’s hard to get things done your very first year, but this isn’t my very first year. This is an opportunity to do good and help people and that’s what I look to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.