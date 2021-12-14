WHITE HALL — West Virginia House of Delegates member Del. Guy Ward, R-50, is running for re-election.
Ward announced Monday he will run for the newly-established District 74 as West Virginia will now be a state of single-member districts in the West Virginia House.
The 2022 Legislative Session will mark the last session in which the current District 50, which comprises all of Marion County, will be represented by three different house delegates. Along with Ward, his fellow District 50 delegates are Del. Joey Garcia, D-50, and Del. Phil Mallow, D-50.
The 74th district was created through the West Virginia Legislature’s redistricting process, which created 100 single-member districts out of the 67 current districts, which many were multi-Delegate districts.
The 74th District takes in the southern part of Marion County and areas to the east and west ends of the county. It extends from Valley Falls in the east to Curtisville Lake in the west. Some of the major municipalities and communities within this district are Monongah, White Hall, Colfax, Rock Lake, Deerfield, Apple Valley, Catawba, Winfield and part of Pleasant Valley, according to a news release from Ward's campaign.
Beginning with the 2022 election, Marion County will be divided into three major House of Delegates districts. Currently almost all of Marion County is in District 50. The only part that isn’t is Bunner Ridge, which will remain with Taylor County in the new District 73. The three new district numbers for the old District 50 are 74, 75 and 76.
“I think breaking up the multimember districts will be a good thing,” Ward said. “It sets up a fairer way of electing Delegates by allowing head-to-head competition. However, if re-elected, I will still do my best to represent all of Marion County in Charleston. Not just a portion.”
If successful, this will make Delegate Ward’s third term in the House. He served a previous term from 2017 to 2018. He also served one year as a Marion County Commissioner in 2012 and six years as mayor of White Hall from 2103-19.
Last week in announcing his own re-election bid, Garcia said he did not care for how the redistricting process was handled.
“[This redistricting] is really the worst sausage-making process you are ever going to see,” Garcia said. “It should’ve been done by an independent committee, but it wasn’t and so we’re making the best of it.”
Originally representing District 50, Garcia will be running for re-election in the new District 76, which covers West Fairmont, Rivesville, Grant Town, Baxter, parts of Farmington, Fairview and Barrackville.
“It’s time right now to start educating people about where they’re going to vote and who they’re going to vote for,” Garcia said, with maps displayed at his campaign event. “That’s part of why ... I wanted to show what the district looks like.”
The new district's delegate will represent about 18,500 residents. With the previous map, three delegates shared representation of all 55,000 residents of Marion County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.