MORGANTOWN — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to reach its talons into the people of West Virginia. Hospitals once again find emergency rooms filling up and overflowing with patients.
And to think that just a few months ago, we exhaled, thinking we were past the worst of it. But as the virus continues to spread, schools and businesses have been forced to revert back to masking.
West Virginians, like people around the country, are tired of the pandemic, tired of masks, and tired of all of the controversy surrounding the entire subject.
As someone who has watched the pandemic dig in across the state, David Goldberg, president and CEO of Mon Health System, still believes in the fundamental methods for preventing its spread.
“Get vaccinated. Take precautions. Even if you’re vaccinated, you should still be careful,” Goldberg said. “I wanted to go to the football game, so I double-masked and wore a face shield. And I’m vaccinated.”
The reason for Goldberg’s extra measures?
“I could be asymptomatic and still carry the virus,” he said.
This is not to be confused with some rumors that say that the vaccine itself can cause the virus to spread.
“The vaccine is not a live virus,” Goldberg said, “so you can’t catch the virus from the vaccine.”
It’s a oft-repeated statement from scientists and doctors as they work to eliminate the virus, just as they work to eliminate the rumors.
If you have any of the COVID symptoms, Goldberg said, “Be responsible. Call your doctor, and don’t go out.”
These suggestions have become more important as the Delta variant has spread. The most common virus symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches and headache.
For those who want to be tested for COVID, the best thing to do, Goldberg said, is to call your doctor.
“Don’t go to the emergency room if you just want to be tested,” he said. “We have testing tents, and you can even buy tests over the counter.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a self-check for COVID testing at www.cdc.gov.
To prevent emergency rooms from reaching or exceeding capacity, patients are being asked to delay elective surgery that might require an overnight stay at the hospital.
“We are reducing elective procedures, unless the doctor needs to see you now,” Goldberg said. “If the doctor and patient both decide that the surgery is needed, they’ll get what they need. People who are coming in with a heart attack or other emergency will get everything they need.”
Around the state, physicians and administrators talk regularly to stay updated on current COVID conditions.
“I’m part of a call every week with hospitals and doctors. We talk about our supply chain. If there’s a shortage of anything — equipment, ventilators, masks, CPAP — it puts pressure on all of us,” Goldberg said.
“At Mon Health, I’m pretty full today,” Goldberg said. “Stonewall Jackson [Memorial Hospital] has been very busy. Preston Memorial is not seeing as much as the others.”
“But we’re not at crisis level,” Goldberg said. “We’re at a higher level, though, and we’re watching it pretty closely.”
Because some hospitals around the country have become overwhelmed with the number of new patients, the standard care protocol has shifted to crisis care. West Virginia has its own criteria for determining when to move from standard care to crisis care. These decisions are made from hospital to hospital, and determined by doctors and administrators.
Hospitals can go into crisis-care mode any time physicians decide that a hospital is at capacity and still receiving more patients. These conditions can occur outside of the current pandemic, but the criteria and protocols were established last year as a result of the pandemic.
No hospital or doctor ever wants to be in the position to declare a change in care protocol, as this situation forces emergency staff to decide which patients to care for first, and in what order. Oftentimes, the patient with the most promising prognosis is the one who is treated first. If West Virginia hospitals were at the breaking point and had to change their care protocol from standard to crisis, “doctors always make the decisions,” Goldberg said. And these decisions would never be made lightly.
The policies for crisis care have been established through West Virginia state legislation, although the decision for such a change is left up to individual hospitals.
“A state of emergency would be determined hospital to hospital,” Goldberg said, adding that hospital presidents around the state are in frequent contact to avoid just that. “We share resources,” he said. “We’re supposedly in competition with each other but we’re really here to help people.”
Some reports indicate that the Delta variant will peak in a few weeks, Goldberg said, adding that the situation changes daily so it would be unwise to base decisions on this information.
“Computer models show a peak of the Delta variant in early October,” Goldberg said. “But in the meantime, we have plenty of supplies. We have enough ventilators, masks and gloves.”
Patients who have recently contracted the Delta variant are being treated with monoclonal antibody infusions, among other treatments.
“This is not a new treatment. It’s been around to help reduce the severity of COVID symptoms,” Goldberg said. “It’s not new to hospitals, but they’re seeing that it is also helping with treatment of the Delta variant.”
The combination of casirivimab and imdevimab helps the immune system fight the virus without patients having to be admitted to the hospital. Patients have to meet certain criteria to receive the treatment to ensure they can handle any possible side effects.
As with all of the treatments, patients are advised on their options and they are encouraged to discuss them with their doctors.
