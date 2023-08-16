FAIRMONT — The city’s police department has open vacancies, however, certain headwinds are making it hard to fill the six open positions.
“Whenever there are shortages we can work overtime, but whenever you mandate an officer to work two or three shifts a week that can’t be beneficial to the officer keeping police work as a career,” Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine said. “And it’s not fair to the public to have to rely on somebody that’s burned out and tired from trying to make sure that we’re always there when they need us.”
Shine employs a total of 39 officers.
One of the headwinds affecting recruitment is economic.
Shine said that when there’s more opportunities to make money and have a flexible work schedule, signing onto a career that is difficult, comes with trauma and doesn’t offer competitive pay compared to the private sector, it’s hard to attract new talent to the field. John Schulz, interim director of Fairmont State University’s police academy, said that there’s also competition for talent within the field itself, with larger and wealthier cities drawing recruits their way with better pay.
“We have that nationwide shortage, competition for qualified people is very high,” Schulz said. “California, they’re getting $40,000 (and) $50,000 signing bonuses. I know D.C. is having a huge signing bonus. So it’s very competitive with a small talent pool to pull from.”
Another factor complicating police recruitment is a shift in public perception when it comes to policing.
Schulz said that throughout his career, he’s seen the pendulum swing in both directions. After 9/11, many people joined law enforcement out of a desire for public service. The George Floyd protests reverted the pendulum back in the opposite direction.
James Nolan, dean of the Sociology Department at West Virginia University, said the problem is deeper than a simple shift in perception, such as police good or police bad. He said his students don’t see a future in policing because they don’t think of the profession as one that actually helps people.
“Most people who go into policing would say, ‘I want a career in helping people,’” Nolan said. “But what they end up finding out is once they get into the job, it’s really about controlling people. It’s about, you know, issuing tickets, making arrests, those sorts of things. Those things don’t actually make people safer.”
This dissonance in how the police view their mission versus how the public, especially young people, view the police executing their mission, has a large impact on recruitment. Nolan gave teachers as an example. They are similarly paid poorly, and yet the field draws a lot of talent.
“I’ve been a professor here for about 25 years,” Nolan said. “So I’ve seen a generation of students come in and want a career in policing and the pay hasn’t changed much, but what’s noticeable is that people don’t want to go into the profession.”
However, perception woes or not, some police departments are doing their best to be responsive to concerns brought up by the public. Schulz said transparency is important, since it leads to and understanding of what police do and how they do it. Body cameras especially allow the public to see how police officers do their jobs.
“With body cameras, people can see exactly what you’re getting into and that’s going to fuel the idea that ‘OK, I have a great idea of what I’m getting into,” Schulz said. “That is something that I want to help my community and make change. I think having those honest conversations helps law enforcement get that point across.”
Which is important, because police still play a vital role for the community. Shine said that police officers aren’t exempt from the same burnout and overwork that other fields experience. That, on top of any potential trauma from in the line of duty, can make it difficult to perform the job adequately.
Call times increase to the detriment of the public, which further add to the perception woes despite the fact that there may only be one officer on duty to answer everything. And unlike a server who is working multiple tables at an understaffed restaurant, there is no way for the public to see the dedication or professionalism of the officer.
For officers like Shine, or instructors like Schulz, the mission is first and foremost helping out the community, and always has been. Del. Joey Garcia, D-76, of Fairmont, said police play an important role and act as role models. Even though it’s a stressful job, it’s a vital one.
“I was in New York City here this week, walking down the street in Times Square and people there talk to police officers, they’re giving directions,” he said. “ You got little kids that look up to police officers and think they would want to do that someday.”
