FAIRMONT — Marion County Commissioner Bobby DeVaul took part in his first meeting Wednesday morning, with Ernie VanGilder having been elected as the new president.
DeVaul replaced former commissioner Randy Elliott, who served as a county commission for nearly two decades. DeVaul said he is excited to serve the Mannington district and work with the other commissioners.
“I’m ready to get to work. I’m just ready to make improvements and an impact on the community — that’s the main reason I ran. I’ve got four young kids. I want to make sure they stay here and that we give them an opportunity with jobs and recreation and reasons to stay in Marion County, and I think we can make that change. … We’re all going to work together, politics aside. Whether you voted for me or not, I still represent you. Our goal is to represent everybody,” DeVaul said.
He said one of his primary goals is to bring quality places for county residents to spend time — like sporting facilities or restaurants — that are in the area and easily accessible.
“I want to get something here for people that they can use for walking or volleyball or basketball — inside sports and outside sports. When you bring people here for a job, they have to have a reason to stay. I hear all the time that there’s nothing to do or nowhere to eat, and I think bringing that business in is going to be very important to us,” DeVaul said.
For VanGilder, stepping back into the president role is something he’s comfortable with because he has held the position before. He also expressed excitement to work with DeVaul.
“I’m looking forward to working with our new commissioner. There are a lot of areas we can address and things we can accomplish this year. I’m really looking forward to getting started.
The worst thing we can get involved in here are the political views. Our business here is mostly financial; most of our decisions are mostly community related or financially related. I don’t think this commission will have any problems moving forward and making good business sense, budget sense and common sense,” VanGilder said.
Fellow Marion County Commissioner Linda Longstreth will serve as President Pro Tempore. Longstreth shared similar words of excitement.
“This is a new year, and we have a new commissioner, and I’m looking forward to a very productive year. We’re looking forward to more economic development in Marion County and that we will keep businesses and families here to build a new life. We’ll continue together, hopefully, to be fiscally responsible with taxpayer money, because that’s the job of the county commissioner,” Longstreth said.
Marion County commissioners serve six-year terms.
At the meeting, commissioners heard from Randy Hines, who serves as softball director at Windmill Park and USSSA Softball in West Virginia. Hines is seeking funding to add astroturf to the third softball field at Windmill Park. Men’s softball has been held at the park for over 40 years and Hines has provided maintenance there since he was a child. Commissioners said they will help how they can and thanked him for his hard work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.