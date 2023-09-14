FAIRMONT — A new motion simulator under construction in Fairmont will provide visitors a first-hand look at the mining industry that for decades has formed the backbone of North Central West Virginia.
Developed by the Northern Appalachian Coal Mining Heritage Association, this ‘Ride in a Coal Mine’ virtual tour will recreate the experience of traversing a coal mine through motion and video simulation.
At a Marion County Commission meeting Wednesday morning, NACMHA President Mike Rohaly asked commissioners for support for the project through publicity and $15,000 in funding.
Rohaly said the project comes with an anticipated total of $175,000 in costs, and that NACMHA has already raised approximately $100,000 in funding.
“We’re going to do this,” Rohaly said. “We’re not coming in asking you guys to help us get off the ground. We’re committed.”
Rohaly added that he and other NACMHA representatives have reached out to officials in neighboring counties for financial support, but that they said they will wait to see what Marion County, where the project is based, will offer before making a decision.
Rohaly said the simulator will highlight the coal mining heritage of the region as a whole, with maps and educational materials that provide insight into the history of coal mining in Marion County and the surrounding region.
These “pointers” to different corners of North Central West Virginia can promote tourism and education, he said.
Funding from the Marion County Commission would go toward the simulator’s mine cart vehicle, Rohaly said, which has a total cost of $88,000.
The Commission did not approve the funding at Wednesday’s meeting, but told Rohaly they would help spread the word about the project and its mission as they consider his funding request.
Commission President Ernie VanGilder added he would “float the idea” to officials from neighboring counties at a workforce meeting Friday to help garner support for the project.
Ultimately, Rohaly said he hopes to develop a heritage trail tracing the history of coal mining in northern West Virginia, similar to a trail that already exists in the southern region of the state.
“They’ve really done some great things for depressed areas and dying coal mining towns,” Rohaly said of the southern trail. “I don’t think we have any less coal mining history than they do.”
Commissioners and members of the public echoed Rohaly’s sentiments, and emphasized their appreciation for the region’s coal mining history.
Rohaly has “worked really hard” developing the idea, spending “a lot of time” and “his own money” on the project, said Dora Kay Grubb, president of the Marion County Historical Society, who also serves on the NACMHA’s board.
“I think you’ve done a great job,” Commissioner Linda Longstreth told Rohaly.
Also during the meeting, the Commission matched $3,000 in funding from Sen. Mike Caputo, D-13, toward renovations at Maple Grove Cemetery, located in Fairmont.
The funding will go toward clearing dead brush and trees that have covered gravesites, resetting overturned headstones, and resetting eroded steps.
The Commission matched an additional $3,000 in funding from Caputo toward Rivesville Youth Baseball, which will be used to renovate fields and current facilities.
Travis Loughrey, league president, wrote a letter to the Commission emphasizing a need for additional funding due to expanding interest from youth across the county.
Loughrey said youth from outside Rivesville also use the facilities, broadening the program’s scope to children across Marion County.
Although representatives from the league were not present at the meeting, the Commission expressed appreciation for the league and approved the funding.
To close the meeting, Grubb asked the Commission for support in celebrating Constitution Day, a national recognition day that celebrates the signing of the United States Constitution each September.
“It is an important day — 56 people signed this Constitution,” despite the risks signing meant, she told the Commission.
On Sept. 17 beginning at 3:15 p.m. the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host a program outside the Marion County Courthouse celebrating the day and ringing the courthouse bell for a full minute.
Longstreth said she would attend the meeting and issue a proclamation expressing the Commission’s support for Constitution Day. She added that she hopes members of the local community will join in commemorating the historic event.
