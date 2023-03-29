FAIRMONT — Three Marion County residents have died from COVID-19 in the past week, according to the weekly COVID report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
A total of 32 West Virginians died from COVID-19 in the latest report bringing the statewide COVID death toll to 8,043 people since the pandemic began in March 2020. This week's report also included three residents of Monongalia County and two from Harrison County.
West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination. DHHR officials recommend everyone age 6 months and older to get the primary series of vaccination, which is the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19.
After the primary series, officials recommend individuals receive one Omicron booster shot for most people age 6 months and older, especially if their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.
DHHR has a free Due Date Calculator online that helps residents figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot. It is designed to be a convenient way to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations.
To learn more about COVID-19, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.