FAIRMONT — Since the coronavirus pandemic began last March, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has been receiving fewer referrals for child abuse, a trend agencies across the country have also been experiencing.
Linda Watts, commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families, said via email this phenomenon could be because children are not attending school or other activities they would normally attend under normal conditions, therefore, they’re not seeing people who could potentially report child abuse or neglect.
“West Virginia has seen a decrease in child abuse referrals, a trend that is being seen around the country,” Watts said. “Reasons are likely due to school closures, fewer doctor visits and social isolation, in general, which means less interaction and visibility in the community.”
While the numbers statewide seem to be at a low point, Michael Baker, executive director of the Marion County Child Advocacy Center, said the number of referrals his agency has been receiving has been steady after a small drop off last March and April at the start of the governor’s first stay-home order.
“We went about four weeks in April —March to April — when the governor shut stuff down we only did emergency forensic interviews, and I think we did four or five in that period of time,” Baker said. “Our numbers almost mirror what we had last year. From our perspective, we have not seen a decline in the number of referrals or the number of kids we have been seeing.”
The Child Advocacy Center gets referrals from the DHHR and Child Protective Services, and its staff members conduct forensic interviews with children as well as take part in court appearances for child abuse and neglect cases. Baker said the CAC made adjustments to its interview schedule during the pandemic to make sure its staff was maintaining safety and taking on the most urgent cases.
“Oftentimes, we’ll see referrals that the abuse may have occurred six months, a year [prior] and the child is safe,” Baker said. “In those cases while we were under the shutdown, we pushed those back until we reopened which I think was May 1.”
Baker also said the agents of Child Protective Services stayed busy throughout the entire pandemic, responding to reports of child abuse and neglect throughout.
“Our Marion County Child Protective Services Unit, they are staying busy,” Baker said. “Regardless of who is making the referral, they are still out there just absolutely doing their very best to ensure the safety of these kids.”
Watts said that while the agents handling child abuse and neglect cases continue their work, there is potential that there are cases of child abuse that are still going unreported simply because of the lack of visibility. She said without reports of child abuse or neglect, responsible agencies will not be able to perform their functions.
“There is definite concern that abuse/neglect could be increasing while families are home but there is no way to confirm this,” Watts said. “Reporting is the only means by which the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources DHHR, Bureau for Children and Families is alerted to alleged abuse and neglect and indeed these reports have decreased.”
Watts said that while the DHHR is also busy handling data and information for COVID-19 cases, its staff also keeps track of child abuse and neglect cases. In a similar way that the agency encourages community cooperation to stop the spread of the coronavirus, she said it also encourages community cooperation in spotting and reporting cases of child abuse throughout the state.
“DHHR is committed to preventing child abuse throughout West Virginia to ensure every child can live their best life, free from abuse and neglect,” Watts said. “DHHR has reminded residents through social media and the Governor’s COVID-19 press updates of the need for neighbors and family members to look out for each other and report any suspected case of abuse or neglect of a child or vulnerable adult.”
The phone number for the DHHR’s 24/7 confidential abuse and neglect hotline is 1-800-352-6513.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.