FAIRMONT — The Disability Action Center has received help from all around the community, and Tuesday, Marion County Delegates added to the support.
Delegates Joey Garcia, D-50, Guy Ward, R-50, and Phil Mallow, R-50, met together at the DAC’s building on Benoni Avenue to present its director, Julie Sole, with a check for $36,000 for the organization’s relocation effort.
While the DAC was full of applause and smiles with the latest gift, in early June, Sole and her staff weathered a severe flood that caused an estimated $500,000 in damages and shook the morale of clients and workers.
Within hours as news of the flood damages spread, officials with the Marion County Chamber of Commerce called city, county and state officials together to brainstorm a solution to the devastation.
“That flood event was on June 14, by June 17 we were all in a room together, trying to figure out how to come up with enough funding to help us relocate and get to higher ground,” Sole said.
At the June meeting, Garcia, Ward and Mallow each pledged to find funds to donate toward the relocation effort. Since that meeting, the DAC has received over $400,000 from donations, including $200,000 from State Senators Bob Beach, D-13, and Mike Caputo, D-13. Now the delegates have delivered on their pledge and donated from their local economic development assistance funds.
Each delegate receives $12,000 of discretionary money to benefit a nonprofit or local project. The three delegates said they couldn’t think of a more worthwhile cause than the DAC and combined their funds into Tuesday’s $36,000 gift.
“We may not have had as much to give as the senators, but we gave everything we could,” Ward said. “The DAC is an organization that tugs at your heart. These people are a big part of community and anytime we can give to them it means a lot.”
Along with the oversized check, the delegates presented Sole with a bouquet of flowers and an official legislative citation of thanks.
“The DAC is so important to Marion County and its citizens,” Mallow said. “Everybody in Marion County should be proud of what goes on here and moving to higher ground is going to be a big piece of the future for this area.”
The DAC has already begun renovations on its new facility on the east side of the river off of the Gateway Connecter. The building at 448 Leonard Ave. will be the center’s new home by the end of the year, Sole said, if all goes according to plan.
“The community really stepped up here to make sure that this facility... stays in operation,” Garcia said. “I’m happy to be here with my fellow delegates to make sure that the DAC gets to higher ground and continues their programs.”
Sole said that the majority of the donation from the delegates will go toward renovating the new building, which the DAC closed on at the beginning of September.
“Our representatives from the 50th district have been with us since June. They pledged these funds back then and we knew they were committed since day one,” Sole said. “This money is going to help in a big way in helping us in these final renovation stages so we can move in.”
The DAC is still holding its classes at the Benoni Avenue site until the renovations on the new facility are complete.
