FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University’s Feaster Center got a new group of trainees the week.
Wednesday, clients of the Disability Action Center were invited to the university’s campus to take part in the first-ever “Empower Hour,” an afternoon clinic where the campers were taught the basics of basketball by the Fairmont State men’s basketball team. After the training, they scrimmaged with the Falcons.
The Empower Hour has been in the works between DAC Director Julie Sole and Head Basketball Coach Tim Koenig since Koenig was hired in 2019, but COVID-19 restrictions put the idea on halt.
“We kept saying that we need to do something, and we need to have this special needs clinic,” Sole said. “We knew it didn’t need to be some big, day-long event, so that’s where we got the idea for the Empower Hour. We wanted to see how big of an impact we could have in one hour.”
Clients worked side-by-side with the college athletes, learning the basics of dribbling, passing and shooting. The players, coaches and families clapped and cheered along as the campers showed their stuff.
On the Fairmont State side, Koenig has been pushing for this just as long. After the success of a similar program at his previous coaching position with Notre Dame College, he wanted to bring the same opportunity to Fairmont.
People with disabilities are a close topic to Koenig, since his brother works in special education. What is important to him is that everyone, no matter their ability, knows they matter.
“It matters to me... it’s something we feel very passionately about — reaching out and trying to help and be there for every person out there,” Koenig said. “Us players and coaches, we learn more than we teach from these events, but everyone in here learns and has a good time.”
He went on to say that this is one of several activities his team is doing to increase outreach into the community, making sure that his players aren’t just stuck in the Feaster Center running drills all day, which is parallel to Sole’s goal with the DAC.
No matter the event, be it a trip to Fairmont State’s campus or a flight in a plane over Fairmont, the DAC and Sole are always trying to keep their clients active and included.
“This is what we do. We don’t just stay in the Disability Action Center. Our goal is to always do community-based programs, whether they be social, recreational or employment related,” Sole said. “On the flipside, it better educates the community on the abilities of our clients. We are one in the same and we all have something to learn from one another. Today, we learned a little bit of basketball.”
The DAC’s clients weren’t the only one’s learning. As Coach Koenig said, his players were working hand-in-hand with the campers, learning their needs and playing with them.
After the drills and lessons, the campers split into teams and played a scrimmage against each other with the players acting as referees.
For some of the families present, these moments with their kids are priceless. Cari Shepard is a mother of one of the DAC’s clients as well as the director of the Marion County Special Olympics. Wednesday she was wearing two hats, as a coordinator and a parent.
Her son, Nick, has autism and Down syndrome and was running down the court back and forth with the other campers. As a parent, Shepard was just thrilled to see the turnout Wednesday.
“A lot of times, [Nick] has a hard time picking up on social queues, so seeing these [athletes] working with him, encouraging him and playing with him is just so awesome,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.