FAIRMONT — The Disability Action Center continues on its journey upward.
For over 30 years, the DAC has provided inclusive summer programing and for the last dozen or so the program has used the moniker Camp Can-Do. This year’s installment promises to be one of the biggest yet.
“It’s an opportunity because most of our programming at the DAC is for adults with disabilities, but this is an opportunity for younger kids to come and experience a little bit of what we have to offer here,” DAC Director Julie Sole said. “During the school year, younger clients are in school, so during the summer we try to focus on them and their families.”
The camp will begin Monday, July 25 and run until Friday, July 29. Campers will leave at the end of each day and come back the next. Each day of programming will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
This year’s theme is “Onward and Upward,” coinciding with the DAC’s move to higher ground after heavy rain destroyed their previous headquarters in June 2021. The theme also reflects Sole’s desire to constantly take the center’s programming to the next level.
“That theme is still a play on our move to higher ground and everything we’ve overcome in reaching for the stars,” Sole said. “We’re trying to show our clients that they really can do anything.”
A year ago, in June of 2021, the DAC’s old location on Benoni Avenue was flooded and damaged and repairs we’re not financially feasible for Sole. The community came together and raised money to relocate the center up to the top of Palatine Knob, on Leonard Avenue, where its now located.
Camp Can-Do will begin at the DAC with flight prep training and a movie. This is in preparation for Tuesday, when the campers will go to the Fairmont Municipal Airport, where the local flight club will offer flights around the area and a look around the facility.
Dusty Lambert, president of the Fairmont Airport Authority, said he and his board are always looking for opportunities to include the community and to foster interest in aviation.
“We try to accommodate any kind of interest in general aviation and support that,” Lambert said. “Speaking for myself, aviation is a very inclusive community and we want to share that excitement. I think everyone remembers their first airplane ride, so anytime a pilot gets to share that excitement with someone new we always jump on that opportunity.”
Wednesday will be a day spent learning to lift each other up at the DAC. Thursday is another field trip to Homestead Farm Center where the campers will participate in an “Amazing Race” style competition. Friday will wrap up the week with a day of fun at The Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport.
Registration for the event is open to anyone who wants to participate, regardless of ability. For campers under 13 or who require additional support, the DAC asks that be provided throughout the day.
Registration is online and will be available over the weekend, with same-day registration available at the DAC Monday morning.
For DAC members, registration is $10 per day, for non-members it’s $20 per day. For more information, visit www.disabilityactioncenter.com/events or call the DAC at 304-366-3213.
“We encourage anybody to come and take part in the camp,” Sole said. “Oftentimes we have folks with and without disabilities taking part in the camp. It’s just a great opportunity to get out and have fun.”
